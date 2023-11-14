Silver Tree recognized as one of North America's fastest-growing companies on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"Our mission has always been to help SMEs compete with the same tool set as corporations, and our ranking as one of America's fast-growing companies is a validation of our hard work. As we continue to grow, we'll be able to help businesses of all sizes transform their IT operations." – Richard Ricks. Post this

Silver Tree helps mid-market companies transform IT operations and businesses. The company's enterprise service management-as-a-service (ESMaaS) platform Vigilance enables mid-market and nonprofit organizations to operate with the same IT toolset as big enterprises. Vigilance is built for small and medium enterprises who want enterprise-level services but are challenged by the lack of resources, experience and expertise. Small to medium-sized enterprises realize improved service levels, lower costs, higher ROI and the benefit of ongoing platform investments through a variable "as a service" billing model – which enables them to future-proof their IT organizations and change, improve or augment technology down the road.

Silver Tree built Vigilance from decades of leadership experience at companies like Nortel, CSC, IBM, Unisys, Fujitsu, Compucom, and globally recognized nonprofits like Girl Scouts of America. Silver Tree was created with a philanthropic vision – 50% of its profits go directly to charity, the Silver Tree Foundation. The funds help underserved youth pursue technology and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills development and careers.

"Each year, I look forward to reviewing the innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners as these companies truly demonstrate how important new ideas are to our society and the world, especially during difficult times," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "While software, services, and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, I'm encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work, and perseverance can lead to success."

"As a growing company, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Silver Tree Consulting & Services solves business and information technology challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises. Silver Tree's VIGILANCE, the first Enterprise Services Management-as-a-Service (ESMaaS) platform, is built from the ground up to enable IT business transformation and is tailor-fit to meet the needs of mid-market and nonprofit organizations. Our deep expertise, holistic approach, and passion for outcomes assure digital transformation, resulting in a real competitive advantage. Founded in 2014, Silver Tree Consulting & Services is a privately held company based in Raleigh, NC, with over 100 employees and growing. Follow Silver Tree on LinkedIn, read our blogs, or learn more at https://silvertreeservices.com.

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology sold to customers in products that contribute to most of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for at least four years and headquartered in North America.

