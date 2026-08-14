Silverback Capital Expands Private Lending Footprint Across 40 States with Non-Dutch Interest Model

Our non-Dutch model means if you draw $100,000 of a $300,000 loan, you only pay interest on $100,000. It's a meaningful difference for investors managing multiple projects. Post this

Most hard money lenders lock you into paying interest on the entire committed amount from the moment you close, even if you haven't drawn half the rehab budget yet," said David Simmons of Silverback Capital. "We think that's unfair. Our non-Dutch model means if you draw $100,000 of a $300,000 loan, you only pay interest on $100,000. It's a meaningful difference for investors managing multiple projects and watching every dollar of carry cost.

The expansion includes all nine of Silverback Capital's core loan programs:

Fix & Flip Financing — including the flagship 100% program covering full purchase price and rehab

Ground-Up Construction — up to 75% land value plus 100% of construction costs, with no plans or permits required to fund

DSCR Rental Loans — 30-year fixed and adjustable rate options starting at 5.39%

Cash-Out Refinance — tap equity from existing investment properties

Rental Portfolio Loans — scale from single properties to multi-asset portfolios

Distressed Property Financing — for properties that don't qualify for traditional bank loans

Short-Term Rental / Airbnb Loans — purpose-built for the STR investment segment

Multifamily Bridge Loans — short-term capital for 2-9 unit properties, up to 95% LTC

Commercial Hard Money — retail, office, industrial, and mixed-use, loans up to $25M

Silverback Capital's equity-based underwriting approach focuses on property value, loan-to-value and loan-to-cost ratios, and overall deal profitability rather than traditional FICO scores and debt-to-income ratios. This enables the firm to issue pre-approvals within 12-24 hours and fund loans in as few as 7 to 10 business days.

The company also announced that its construction loan program does not require plans and permits to fund, a significant advantage for investors looking to move quickly on acquisition opportunities where permitting is still in progress.

We've built our entire model around speed and flexibility because that's what real estate investors actually need," Simmons added. "Banks take 45 to 60 days and require a mountain of paperwork. We take 7 to 10 days and underwrite the deal, not the borrower's tax return. That's the difference between winning a competitive deal and losing it."

Silverback Capital is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE #02168228) and is headquartered at 301 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630. The firm currently does not lend in AZ, ID, MN, NV, NC, OR, UT, ND, SD, and VT. Real estate investors, brokers, and loan originators interested in Silverback Capital's programs can learn more at silverback-capital.com or call 800-473-5132.

About Silverback Capital

Silverback Capital is a private real estate lending firm based in Folsom, California. Founded in 2014, the company provides equity-based financing for fix-and-flip projects, ground-up construction, rental properties, and commercial real estate across 40 states. With over $500 million in capital deployed and 1,000+ loans funded, Silverback Capital combines institutional-grade underwriting with the speed and flexibility of private capital. The firm is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE #02168228). For more information, visit silverback-capital.com or call 800-473-5132.

Media Contact

David Simmons, silverback capital, 1 916-996-4621, [email protected]

SOURCE Silverback Capital