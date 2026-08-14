Silverback Capital Expands Private Lending Footprint Across 40 States with Non-Dutch Interest Model

Folsom-based private lender deploys over $500M in capital while bringing draw-only interest financing to real estate investors nationwide.
FOLSOM Calif., Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverback Capital, a Folsom-based private real estate lending firm, today announced the expansion of its lending operations across 40 states, bringing its innovative non-Dutch interest financing model to real estate investors nationwide. The company has now deployed over $500 million in capital across more than 1,000 loans since its founding in 2014.
Unlike traditional private lenders that charge interest on the full loan amount from day one, Silverback Capital's non-Dutch interest structure means borrowers only pay interest on the funds they actually draw. For investors utilizing construction or rehab loans with multiple draw schedules, this approach can result in significant interest savings over the life of the project.
Most hard money lenders lock you into paying interest on the entire committed amount from the moment you close, even if you haven't drawn half the rehab budget yet," said David Simmons of Silverback Capital. "We think that's unfair. Our non-Dutch model means if you draw $100,000 of a $300,000 loan, you only pay interest on $100,000. It's a meaningful difference for investors managing multiple projects and watching every dollar of carry cost.
The expansion includes all nine of Silverback Capital's core loan programs:
- Fix & Flip Financing — including the flagship 100% program covering full purchase price and rehab
- Ground-Up Construction — up to 75% land value plus 100% of construction costs, with no plans or permits required to fund
- DSCR Rental Loans — 30-year fixed and adjustable rate options starting at 5.39%
- Cash-Out Refinance — tap equity from existing investment properties
- Rental Portfolio Loans — scale from single properties to multi-asset portfolios
- Distressed Property Financing — for properties that don't qualify for traditional bank loans
- Short-Term Rental / Airbnb Loans — purpose-built for the STR investment segment
- Multifamily Bridge Loans — short-term capital for 2-9 unit properties, up to 95% LTC
- Commercial Hard Money — retail, office, industrial, and mixed-use, loans up to $25M
Silverback Capital's equity-based underwriting approach focuses on property value, loan-to-value and loan-to-cost ratios, and overall deal profitability rather than traditional FICO scores and debt-to-income ratios. This enables the firm to issue pre-approvals within 12-24 hours and fund loans in as few as 7 to 10 business days.
The company also announced that its construction loan program does not require plans and permits to fund, a significant advantage for investors looking to move quickly on acquisition opportunities where permitting is still in progress.
We've built our entire model around speed and flexibility because that's what real estate investors actually need," Simmons added. "Banks take 45 to 60 days and require a mountain of paperwork. We take 7 to 10 days and underwrite the deal, not the borrower's tax return. That's the difference between winning a competitive deal and losing it."
Silverback Capital is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE #02168228) and is headquartered at 301 Natoma St, Folsom, CA 95630. The firm currently does not lend in AZ, ID, MN, NV, NC, OR, UT, ND, SD, and VT. Real estate investors, brokers, and loan originators interested in Silverback Capital's programs can learn more at silverback-capital.com or call 800-473-5132.
About Silverback Capital
Silverback Capital is a private real estate lending firm based in Folsom, California. Founded in 2014, the company provides equity-based financing for fix-and-flip projects, ground-up construction, rental properties, and commercial real estate across 40 states. With over $500 million in capital deployed and 1,000+ loans funded, Silverback Capital combines institutional-grade underwriting with the speed and flexibility of private capital. The firm is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate (DRE #02168228). For more information, visit silverback-capital.com or call 800-473-5132.
Media Contact
David Simmons, silverback capital, 1 916-996-4621, [email protected]
SOURCE Silverback Capital
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