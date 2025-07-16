SilverLight Aviation To Expand Light Aircraft Offering at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 with Recon Airplane

"The Recon is our response to the needs of the US market," said Abid Farooqui, President and Founder of SilverLight Aviation. "American pilots wanted more space, comfort, baggage capacity, and utility. The Recon delivers on all those requirements." Post this

The Recon (prototype shown) is a quick-build kit featuring a folding high-wing airplane design based on the proven Avid Flyer platform. The Recon quick-build kit starts at just $75,000 and comes covered and painted, and includes wheels, brakes, and aluminum leaf-spring undercarriage.

The Recon accommodates Rotax 912, 915, and 916-series engines; firewall-forward options are ordered separately. Other options include propeller, wiring, and avionics. (One popular option is larger tires for the tailwheel configuration at just $1,800.)

The Recon quick-build kit can be finished using common tools.

The Recon will be on display during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 at booth 356.

About SilverLight Aviation

Established in 2012, SilverLight Aviation manufactures light sport aircraft with an emphasis on the Recon airplane and AR-1 gyroplane, built and assembled in Zephyrhills, Florida. SilverLight Aviation aims for high standards in aircraft, aviation components, and hardware, and offers both quick-build kits and a builder's assist service at our facility and through our partner network.

SilverLightAviation.com

[email protected]

+1 (813) 786-8290

Abid Farooqui, SilverLight Aviation, 1 8137868290, [email protected], silverlightaviation.com

