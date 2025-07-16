SilverLight Aviation To Expand Light Aircraft Offering at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 with Recon Airplane

SilverLight Aviation responds to the needs of American pilots in the US aviation market with an expanded aircraft line-up, featuring the new Recon airplane, at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 booth 356.
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SilverLight Aviation announced today that their latest aircraft, the Recon Airplane, will be introduced at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh as ready for taking orders for the first time. The Recon was launched earlier this year at the Sun 'N Fun Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida.
"The Recon is our response to the needs of the US market," said Abid Farooqui, President and Founder of SilverLight Aviation. "American pilots wanted more space, comfort, baggage capacity, and utility. The Recon delivers on all those requirements and is available in both tailwheel and tri-gear configuration to give pilots the flying experience they desire."
The Recon (prototype shown) is a quick-build kit featuring a folding high-wing airplane design based on the proven Avid Flyer platform. The Recon quick-build kit starts at just $75,000 and comes covered and painted, and includes wheels, brakes, and aluminum leaf-spring undercarriage.
The Recon accommodates Rotax 912, 915, and 916-series engines; firewall-forward options are ordered separately. Other options include propeller, wiring, and avionics. (One popular option is larger tires for the tailwheel configuration at just $1,800.)
The Recon quick-build kit can be finished using common tools.
The Recon will be on display during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2025 at booth 356.
About SilverLight Aviation
Established in 2012, SilverLight Aviation manufactures light sport aircraft with an emphasis on the Recon airplane and AR-1 gyroplane, built and assembled in Zephyrhills, Florida. SilverLight Aviation aims for high standards in aircraft, aviation components, and hardware, and offers both quick-build kits and a builder's assist service at our facility and through our partner network.
