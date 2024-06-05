Silverton Mortgage Empowers Low-Income Homebuyers with $2,500 Credit for Down Payments and Closing Costs

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to own their own home, and we're proud to play a role in making that dream a reality for many Americans." - Dan Dadoun, President Post this

"The $2,500 credit toward down payments and closing costs represents a significant step toward breaking down financial barriers to homeownership," said Dan Dadoun, President at Silverton Mortgage. "We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to own their own home, and we're proud to play a role in making that dream a reality for many Americans."

The credit will be available through February 2025. To learn more about Silverton Mortgage's commitment to community lending or to see if you qualify for this program, contact one of our experienced loan officers today or start the loan application process online at visit http://www.silvertonmortgage.com.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry and is licensed in 46 states across the nation. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers have said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family, as compiled by Experience.com® as of October 1, 2023. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution® and Energage's® Top Workplaces as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. 10/23.

Media Contact

Tiffany Fessler, Silverton Mortgage, 7706053187, [email protected], www.silvertonmortgage.com

