Silverton Mortgage Named to 2024 Top Workplaces USA, Earns Cultural Excellence Recognition

Silverton Mortgage has been named to the 2024 Top Workplaces list, part of the fourth-annual survey co-sponsored by Energage and USA Today. The company also earned Culture Excellence recognition in five areas: Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility. The company was recognized in the category for organizations with 150-499 people on staff.

ATLANTA, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silverton Mortgage, a leading direct residential mortgage lender, has been named to the 2024 Top Workplaces list, part of the fourth-annual survey co-sponsored by Energage and USA Today. The company also earned Culture Excellence recognition in five areas: Compensation & Benefits, Innovation, Leadership, Purpose & Values and Work-Life Flexibility. The company was recognized in the category for organizations with 150-499 people on staff.

Top Workplaces USA recognizes companies that prioritize people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The results are based entirely on feedback from employee engagement surveys. Culture Excellence awards celebrate organizations that excel in specific areas of workplace culture.

Compensation & Benefits celebrates organizations that provide packages employees believe are fair for the work being done compared to others in the industry.

Innovation recognizes organizations that have created a culture where new ideas are encouraged. This encourages employees to reach their full potential and benefits performance.

Leadership celebrates organizational leaders who inspire confidence in employees and the company direction.

Purpose & Values acknowledges organizations that have successfully communicated the company mission and integrated those aspirations into the culture.

Work-Life Flexibility recognizes organizations that have built a culture that enables employees to meet the demands of their personal lives while maintaining high performance.

"Regardless of volatility in the marketplace, our culture and atmosphere remain constant and dependable," says Josh Moffitt, CEO of Silverton Mortgage. "Awards programs that are determined by team member feedback are so important. We are honored to receive this award and will continue to look for new ways to recognize and uphold our commitment to team retention and growth."

Top Workplaces awards are based on a research-backed, 24-item employee engagement survey conducted by Energage, the technology company that powers Top Workplaces, the nation's premier employer recognition program.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage has grown from a one-man operation to an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Charlotte Observer, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team member volunteer time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed aud accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity 04/23

Media Contact

Tiffany Fessler, Silverton Mortgage, 7706053187, [email protected], www.silvertonmortgage.com

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage