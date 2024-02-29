Silverton Mortgage Names Chhabra Vice President of Sales

"Silverton is lucky to have this kind of leadership within our company, and we are excited to see where Manik can help take us in 2024 and beyond." - Dan Dadoun, President Post this

"Given the current market challenges, we need a leader like Manik to oversee our efforts in communicating our sales goals both internally and externally," said Dan Dadoun, president of Silverton Mortgage. "Silverton is lucky to have this kind of leadership within our company, and we are excited to see where Manik can help take us in 2024 and beyond."

Chhabra has more than 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry and strives to make the loan process as easy and stress-free as possible for customers. He earned MBAs in both Finance and Information Systems from Pace University in New York.

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage has grown from a one-man operation to an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry. The company offers competitive mortgage rates across a variety of loan programs including conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans,

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry and is licensed in 46 states across the nation. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers have said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family, as compiled by Experience.com® as of October 1, 2023. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution® and Energage's® Top Workplaces as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. 10/23.

