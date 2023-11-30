Silverton Mortgage Offers New Loans With 100% Financing

"We know that homeownership is becoming increasingly difficult for the average American to achieve. We are excited to announce multiple loan programs that offer 100% financing and empower more customers to achieve their dream of homeownership." - Dan Dadoun, president of Silverton Mortgage Post this

"We know that homeownership is becoming increasingly difficult for the average American to achieve," said Dan Dadoun, president of Silverton Mortgage. "We are excited to announce multiple loan programs that offer 100% financing and empower more customers to achieve their dream of homeownership."

Silverton's Conventional Program with down payment assistance, which is available in 32 states, features a conventional mortgage loan combined with a second mortgage that can be used for a down payment and/or toward closing costs. The combination of the two loans can provide 100% financing to help potential home buyers get into a new home.

Silverton's FHA program with down payment assistance, available in all 45 states where Silverton is licensed, features an FHA mortgage loan with two options for a second mortgage—one forgivable (if conditions are met) and one repayable. As with the conventional program, the combination of the two loans can allow up to 100% financing.

Silverton Mortgage's Community Lending team also offers Down Payment Assistance programs in eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These programs, offered in partnership with state, county, and city housing authorities, generally feature low/no down payments, flexible qualifications, and savings opportunities that can help turn the dream of homeownership into a reality for more people; qualifications, conditions, and assistance amounts vary by program.

Silverton also offers 100% financing options through both VA and USDA loans. The VA program allows veterans and active-duty military to qualify for 100% financing with no monthly mortgage insurance, which typically has lower interest rates than many other loan programs, meaning principal and interest payments will be lower month-to-month. In addition, as a way of celebrating the service of veterans, many who finance a VA loan through Silverton Mortgage won't pay lender fees (up to $1,425 in savings dependent on state and loan programs). USDA loans are designed for properties in rural areas to encourage development. Homebuyers can purchase, build, renovate, or improve a home in an eligible area with 100% financing.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry and is licensed in 46 states across the nation. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers have said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family, as compiled by Experience.com® as of September 1, 2023. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution® and Energage's® Top Workplaces as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. 09/23.

