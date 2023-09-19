Silverton Mortgage Opens First Office in Savannah, Expands Statewide Presence

We're excited to open another office and provide personalized services to home buyers along the Georgia coast. Tweet this

Kip Murphy is managing the branch, located at 100 East Montgomery Crossroads. Murphy brings more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry, working with national lenders to support home buyers across the Southeast. Murphy's specialty lies in assisting first-time homebuyers and those in underserved communities, and is a top originator with the statewide Georgia Dream Homeownership Program and the local City of Savannah DreamMaker Home Purchase Assistance program.

In addition to Down Payment Assistance programs, Silverton's Savannah office offers a wide variety of loans including conventional, FHA, USDA, VA, adjustable rate, non-QM, and Silverton Secure, which helps future homeowners secure their mortgage before even finding a property.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry and is licensed in 46 states across the nation. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution USA Today's Top Workplaces as one of the best places to work.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. 09/23

Media Contact

Tiffany Fessler, Silverton Mortgage, 770-605-3187, [email protected], www.silvertonmortgage.com

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage