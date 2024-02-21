Silverton Mortgage Opens Offices in South Carolina and Alabama, Continues Growth

In our new offices, we will be able to provide experienced lending with top-notch local customer service that expands our reach and empowers local homebuyers. - Dan Dadoun, President. Post this

The Greenville office is located at 1467 Woodruff Road, Suite E, and is led by mortgage loan originator Alex Parham. Mortgage loan originator Elizabeth Milner will head up the Auburn office located at 1700 Miracle Road, Suite B. Both offices will offer various loans including conventional, adjustable rate, FHA, USDA, VA and Silverton Secure, which helps future homeowners secure their mortgage before even finding a property.

In addition, Silverton recently unveiled new loans where eligible homebuyers can receive 100% financing on conventional, FHA, VA and USDA loans through a variety of loan programs and, in some cases, second mortgages.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is an acknowledged leader within the mortgage industry and is licensed in 46 states across the nation. For the last 3 years, more than 9 out of 10 borrowers have said they would recommend Silverton to their friends and family, as compiled by Experience.com® as of October 1, 2023. In addition, Silverton has repeatedly been recognized by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution® and Energage's® Top Workplaces as one of the top places to work.

Silverton Mortgage also supports many community organizations with team time and resources including The Silverton Foundation, which provides mortgage and rent assistance to help reduce financial and emotional burdens for families with children who have been hospitalized or receive ongoing chronic or critical care treatments.

All loans are subject to credit approval.

Silverton Mortgage is authorized to originate FHA, VA, and USDA loans, but it is not an agent of, or affiliated with the U.S. Government.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., dba Silverton Mortgage, 1201 Peachtree St NE, Ste 2050, Atlanta, GA 30361, 404-815-0291, NMLS #1561, (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/), AZ Lic. #BK-0902616, Licensed by the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation under the California Residential Mortgage Lending Act license, Licensed by the N.J. Department of Banking and Insurance, Licensed by PA Dept. of Banking, Rhode Island Licensed Lender. Licensing information: https://silvertonmortgage.com/licensing/. All information is believed accurate and is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity. 09/23.

Media Contact

Tiffany Fessler, Silverton Mortgage, 7706053187, [email protected], www.silvertonmortgage.com

SOURCE Silverton Mortgage