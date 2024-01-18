SIM-X Offers Superior Lead-Free Alternative to Frangible Ammunition

"We believe RANGECORE represents the most disruptive advancement in ammunition technology to date, and we're proud SIM-X is the one to offer it to the industry." - William Reilly Post this

"RANGECORE is its own category of projectile technology, offering the most viable option for those looking to shoot lead-free ammunition," said William Reilly, Founder and CEO, SIM-X Tactical Solutions. "We believe it represents the most disruptive advancement in ammunition technology to date, and we're proud SIM-X is the one to offer it to the industry."

Specifically made for range use, RANGECORE's synthetic core is a technologically advanced material that generates smooth and effective cycling of the firearm without the added wear and tear, or increased recoil, of +P cartridges. RANGECORE offers twice the velocity with half the recoil of other training rounds on the market, resulting in greater accuracy with more rounds on target in a shorter amount of time. RANGECORE ammunition is a full-metal jacket (FMJ) offering currently available in 9mm and .45 ACP. SIM-X intends to release its RANGECORE rounds in .40 S&W later this year.

"This really is a game changer for the industry," stated Reilly. "Everyone benefits – the user gets better overall performance, and the synthetic, non-toxic polymer core isn't harmful to the environment."

About SIM-X Tactical Solutions

Established in 2013, SIM-X Tactical Solutions is a technology company dedicated to disrupting and redefining traditional ammunition manufacturing processes and procedures. The company strives to produce the highest quality, effective and environmentally friendly ammunition through innovation and a dedication to excellence. To learn more, visit simxammo.com.

Media Contact

Bill Reilly, Sim-X Tactical Solutions, 1 801-600-5617, [email protected], simxammo.com

SOURCE Sim-X Tactical Solutions