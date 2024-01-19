SIM-X Tactical Solutions, Inc. Among 2,500 exhibits at the 2024 SHOT Show® in Las Vegas

"This is OUR SHOT to give our business a boost for the year to come. We plan to take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity," says William Reilly, Founder and CEO of SIM-X. Post this

For attendees, this is their shot to expand inventory, discover new products and manufacturers, find deals, gain insights from regulatory experts and learn effective business strategies. For exhibitors, this is their shot to showcase their products in-person, meet the supply chain, get deals in place and network with customers.

"This is OUR SHOT to give our business a boost for the year to come. Our customers will be there, potential new customers will be there, our competitors will be there, the entire industry will be there. We plan to take advantage of this once-a-year opportunity," says William Reilly, Founder and CEO of SIM-X.

NEW PRODUCT LAUNCH

SIM-X Tactical Solutions will be featuring its new RANGECORE™ range/training ammunition as well as its flagship DEFENSECORE™ premium ammunition at Booth #43348 located on Venetian Level 1. SIM-X will have its experts involved in the design and development of its proprietary rounds as well as current and former operators using its ammunition for training and personal self-defense in the booth.

Reilly says attendees will be able to discuss SIM-X's RANGECORE and DEFENSECORE product offerings with experts and find ways to customize a deal to expand their inventory based on their specific needs and customer demand profile.

The SHOT Show is owned by NSSF®, the Firearm Industry Trade Association, and is restricted to shooting, hunting and outdoor trade professionals and commercial buyers and sellers of military, law enforcement and tactical products and services. The SHOT Show is not open to the general consuming public (e.g., private visitors, hunters, sport shooters, members of hunting and sports shooting clubs, etc.). Proof of professional affiliation is required.

About SIM-X Tactical Solutions

Established in 2013, SIM-X Tactical Solutions is a technology company dedicated to disrupting and redefining traditional ammunition manufacturing processes and procedures. The company strives to produce the highest quality, effective and environmentally friendly ammunition through innovation and a dedication to excellence. To learn more, visit simxammo.com.

