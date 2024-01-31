Simetric Awarded Top IoT Connectivity Management Platform by The Enterprise World

"Simetric's mission is to help customers address, manage, and simplify the expense, difficulties, complexity and growth of new IoT and Edge devices along with their legacy developments that are a result of having multiple carrier platforms." Allen Boone, Simetric CEO. Post this

At Simetric, customer and partner led innovation is not just a philosophy; it's a daily practice and commitment. Kevin Bandy, President and Chief Strategy Officer, places significant emphasis on customer needs, partnerships, and product development, and has expressed deep gratitude for this recognition:

"I am pleased and thoroughly impressed by the accomplishments of our team. The Simetric platform is uncontested in its value and abilities. We are doubling YoY in devices under management, but what we have built also has a broader vision."

This vision includes tackling the fragmentation in IoT and edge, and Simetric has made great strides in creating a cohesive, standard way of operating for these ecosystems.

The recognition from The Enterprise World is a testament to the efforts of the Simetric team, highlighting the dedication to sustainable success and their ability to stay ahead of market needs.

About Simetric

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform trusted by over 2,500 companies globally. The solution addresses the complexity that arises in managing IOT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks and service providers with a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single intuitive and actionable pane of glass. Simetric invests in innovating in novel and patented ways for scale IOT users to experience global IOT in a powerful and integrated way.

For more details, visit https://simetric.com/

