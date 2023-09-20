Simetric Selected: 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023

Simetric announced today that The Silicon Review has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Management Platform, to the 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023 list.
ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Pioneer in IoT Lifecycle Management Unifying Cellular IoT and Edge Devices across Networks: Simetric Selected for 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023.
Simetric is honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review team. Enterprises, MNOs, MVNOs and Global System Integrators are realizing the need to manage IoT, and edge connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.
Read the full article here https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/simetric-unifying-cellular-iot-and-edge-devices-across-networks
About The Silicon Review
The Silicon Review is the world's most trusted online and print community for business & technology professionals. Our community members include thought-provoking CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, IT VPs and managers, along with jillions of diverse IT professionals.
For more information, please visit https://thesiliconreview.com/about-us
About Simetric
Simetric is a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on in near real time. Simetric enables customers, of any size or vertical, to take advantage of IoT deployments across wireless networks. Assembling over 1000 APIs for over 250 global carriers into one single management pane. Simetric's platform allows customers to manage their IoT and edge connected devices with a unified workflow globally, across carriers.
For more information, please visit http://www.simetric.com
Media Contact
Melody Mason Brown, Simetric, 14259853327, [email protected], Simetric
SOURCE Simetric
Share this article