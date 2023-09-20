Simetric Selected: 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023

Simetric announced today that The Silicon Review has selected Simetric, the leading SaaS IoT Connectivity and Edge Device Management Platform, to the 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023 list.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Pioneer in IoT Lifecycle Management Unifying Cellular IoT and Edge Devices across Networks: Simetric Selected for 5 Best IoT Connected & Innovation Awards 2023.

Simetric is honored to be recognized by The Silicon Review team. Enterprises, MNOs, MVNOs and Global System Integrators are realizing the need to manage IoT, and edge connected device fragmentation and waste. Simetric is the only company that can do that at scale, regardless of platform and across carriers, in a single pane." said Allen Boone, CEO, Simetric.