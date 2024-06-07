Simetric's CRO Melody Brown Celebrated as One of CRN's 2024 Women of the Channel

Simetric Inc., a leader in IoT management solutions, proudly announces that Melody Brown, its Chief Revenue Officer, has been recognized as one of the 2024 Women of the Channel by CRN. This prestigious list celebrates influential women leaders who significantly contribute to channel growth through innovation and visionary strategies.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. and SEATTLE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "We are thrilled, but not surprised, to see Melody recognized by CRN again this year," says Allen Boone, Simetric's CEO. "Her expertise in driving revenue growth and her commitment to fostering strong partnerships have been pivotal to our success. She not only exemplifies exceptional leadership within Simetric, but is also an inspiring figure in the broader tech community.

Melody Brown shares her thoughts on her leadership approach and how it has led to her success:

"While we have seen a significant increase in total number of partners and subsequent YoY revenue growth that has resulted (which I am extremely proud and thankful for); I think the greatest impact I have had is my approach to partnerships and relationships. While making strong decisions for the business, it's important to balance that with an understanding of how those decisions impact people's lives. Connecting with teams, partners, and customers, and sincerely having an interest and understanding of what motivates them, defines my leadership style. Knowing that every decision you make impacts not only the business but transcends to that individual, their dreams, their family - that makes my role motivating and meaningful."

Brown's approach emphasizes the importance of fostering strong partnerships and maintaining a human-centric perspective in business decisions, reflecting her commitment to driving Simetric's growth and supporting the company's partners and customers on a profound level.

Her recognition by CRN as one of the 2024 Women of the Channel highlights her exceptional leadership and her notable contributions to the technology sector, particularly in strengthening the channel ecosystem and driving innovative solutions in IoT connectivity.

For further insights into Simetric's innovative IoT management solutions and to learn more about their services, visit http://www.simetric.com.

About Simetric

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform trusted by over 2,500 companies globally. The solution addresses the complexity that arises in managing IoT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks and service providers with a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single intuitive and actionable pane of glass. Simetric invests in innovating in novel and patented ways for scale IoT users to experience global IoT in a powerful and integrated way.

Melody Mason Brown, Simetric, [email protected]

