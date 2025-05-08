Simfoni announces new collaboration with Snowflake to deliver next generation spend intelligence and procurement solutions

"The [Procurement] landscape is changing rapidly with the advent of solutions such as Simfoni, which automate spend management activity using the easy, trusted and connected Snowflake platform." — Joe Frederick, VP Procurement at Snowflake. Post this

The combined capabilities of Simfoni and Snowflake offer an advanced spend management solution with:

A human-centric user experience powered by AI to get the user what they need, optimizing value and time.

A data-centric approach that leverages trusted data to inform analysis and decision-making.

AI-powered opportunity analysis and insights, which takes on the heavy lifting of data analysis and market intelligence, providing the procurement pro with insights to react to opportunities and risks.

"AI needs reliable data to inform analysis and decision-making, which is a central tenet of our collaboration", said Stefan Dent, Chief Strategy Officer and Simfoni co-founder. "Simfoni is thrilled to work with Snowflake to bring to market solutions that leverage the Snowflake platform and its comprehensive data and AI capabilities to help joint customers leverage AI to directly launch sourcing events at the touch of a button."

Joe Frederick, VP Procurement at Snowflake commented: "Traditional procurement solutions typically require large teams of skilled operators to operate the solution and analyze data, which is often stored in silos. However, the landscape is changing rapidly with the advent of solutions such as Simfoni, which automate spend management activity using the easy, trusted and connected Snowflake platform."

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Strategic Spend Management solution with Spend Analytics and eSourcing products, an Enterprise Tail Spend solution and a Procurement-as-a-Service solution to large-scale enterprise through to mid-market organizations. The Simfoni platform utilizes artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit www.simfoni.com.

Media Contact

Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], https://simfoni.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Simfoni