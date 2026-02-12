Simfoni Earns ProcureTech100 Recognition for AI-Driven Analytics and Sourcing Execution

"Being named to the ProcureTech100 validates our focus on making AI truly actionable for procurement teams," said Alan Buxton, Chief Technology Officer at Simfoni. Post this

Setting Strategic Spend Hub apart is its ability to operationalize AI across the full procurement lifecycle. Powered by advanced, agent-driven capabilities, the platform continuously analyzes spend, proactively surfaces savings opportunities, and guides users from insight through sourcing execution and savings tracking. This closed-loop approach enables procurement teams to move faster, focus on the highest-impact opportunities, and consistently demonstrate measurable business value, aligning directly with the innovation criteria recognized by the ProcureTech100.

"Being named to the ProcureTech100 validates our focus on making AI truly actionable for procurement teams," said Alan Buxton, Chief Technology Officer at Simfoni. "With Strategic Spend Hub, we're not just analyzing spend. We're continuously identifying opportunities, guiding execution, and helping organizations turn data into measurable results."

The official announcement of the 2025/2026 ProcureTech100 took place during a live webinar, with the release of the ProcureTech100 Yearbook highlighting key technologies and trends redefining procurement. Access the event recording here:

https://www.airmeet.com/e/49f23980-b4ef-11f0-a353-831dca50c72a

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time - without the complexity of traditional solutions.

About the ProcureTech100

The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com/.

