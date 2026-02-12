Simfoni Earns ProcureTech100 Recognition for AI-Driven Analytics and Sourcing Execution

Simfoni was named to the 2025/2026 ProcureTech100 in recognition of its AI-driven platform helping procurement teams turn spend data into actionable insights and measurable savings. The award highlights Simfoni Strategic Spend Hub workflows operationalizing AI across the full procurement lifecycle, from opportunity identification through execution and value tracking.
CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2025/2026 ProcureTech100, the annual list recognizing the 100 most pioneering digital procurement solutions shaping the future of the industry. The list was selected by a panel of executive judges representing procurement leaders, innovators, and practitioners from around the world.
Simfoni was recognized in the ProcureTech100 for its analytics and sourcing capabilities, key pieces of its Strategic Spend Hub. The platform is an AI-driven procurement solution built natively on Snowflake, exemplifying how modern procurement technology is evolving from analysis to action. By unifying spend analytics, sourcing, pipeline management, and related workflows into a single application, Strategic Spend Hub eliminates data silos and gives procurement teams a trusted, governed foundation for decision-making.
Setting Strategic Spend Hub apart is its ability to operationalize AI across the full procurement lifecycle. Powered by advanced, agent-driven capabilities, the platform continuously analyzes spend, proactively surfaces savings opportunities, and guides users from insight through sourcing execution and savings tracking. This closed-loop approach enables procurement teams to move faster, focus on the highest-impact opportunities, and consistently demonstrate measurable business value, aligning directly with the innovation criteria recognized by the ProcureTech100.
"Being named to the ProcureTech100 validates our focus on making AI truly actionable for procurement teams," said Alan Buxton, Chief Technology Officer at Simfoni. "With Strategic Spend Hub, we're not just analyzing spend. We're continuously identifying opportunities, guiding execution, and helping organizations turn data into measurable results."
About Simfoni
Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time - without the complexity of traditional solutions.
About the ProcureTech100
The ProcureTech100 identifies and celebrates the most innovative digital procurement solutions worldwide. Now led by Art of Procurement, the program highlights the technologies and companies shaping the future of procurement across categories including automation, intelligence, supplier engagement, risk, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.procuretech100.com/.
Media Contact
Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], https://simfoni.com/
SOURCE Simfoni
