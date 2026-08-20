Simfoni Introduces Virgil Contract Renewal Watch, Putting an AI Watch on Every Auto-Renewing Contract

"Every procurement leader I talk to has a story about a contract that renewed before anyone noticed. Virgil Contract Renewal Watch takes that risk off the table. A missed window stops being something that can quietly cost a year of savings," - Sreeram Venkitakrishnan, Simfoni Chief Delivery Officer Post this

Virgil Contract Renewal Watch watches for those deadlines continuously and acts on them:

Continuous renewal monitoring: On a schedule the team sets, Virgil scans the contract repository for agreements approaching auto-renewal within a defined window, such as the next 120 days.

Auto-renewal detection: Virgil reads each contract's renewal terms to identify which agreements will renew automatically and which will not.

Deadline calculation: Virgil calculates the notice deadline for every qualifying contract and flags any deadlines that have already passed, so nothing slips through unseen.

Prioritized alerts: When contracts qualify, Virgil sends a notification with the count, the total annual contract value at stake, and the most urgent deadlines, linking straight to the details.

Non-renewal notices, drafted and sent: From a Virgil chat, teams review the affected contracts alongside supplier contact details, choose which suppliers to notify, and have Virgil draft and send professional non-renewal notices on their behalf.

A complete audit trail: Every notice is recorded against its contract with a timestamp the team can return to later, so there is always a clear record of what went out and when.

When Simfoni does not yet have a contact on file for a supplier, teams can add one in the moment, and Virgil saves it to the contract repository for next time.

"Every procurement leader I talk to has a story about a contract that renewed before anyone noticed. Virgil Contract Renewal Watch takes that risk off the table. It watches every agreement heading toward auto-renewal, tells the team exactly which ones need a decision, and sends the notices for them, so a missed window stops being something that can quietly cost a year of savings," said Sreeram Venkitakrishnan, Simfoni's Chief Delivery Officer

To make sure every renewal is visible in the first place, Simfoni also added a simple way to grow the contract repository. Teams can forward a contract to Virgil by email, and Virgil reads the document, populates the fields it can, and replies with a summary of what it captured, which key fields still need a human, whether the file is a new contract or an update to an existing one, and a link to view it online.

Virgil Contract Renewal Watch is available now to Simfoni customers.

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.

Media Contact

Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], simfoni.com

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SOURCE Simfoni