Simfoni Introduces Vitesse, Giving Enterprises One Master Vendor for All Tail Spend

"Acting on thousands of small transactions is the hard part. Vitesse is built to act. One vendor, one invoice, every purchase vetted before it is paid, and a clear path to expand coverage as the program matures." said Gonzague de Thieulloy, Managing Director at Simfoni. Post this

Tail spend is the spend most organizations never get to. It is fragmented across thousands of vendors, invisible to procurement, and expensive for finance to process. Most procurement operating models were built for high-value categories with a concentrated supplier base, and they do not extend to thousands of low-value, high-volume transactions. The result is a growing pool of spend that carries compliance risk and consumes accounts payable capacity while delivering no leverage.

Vitesse starts with One Vendor. Rather than asking a stretched team to source, onboard, and manage thousands of small suppliers, Vitesse takes on that relationship itself. Employees route their small purchases through Vitesse, which vets the vendor and the purchase details before payment, with configurable controls, e-invoicing checks, and real-time sanctions screening built in. Vitesse handles vendor setup, invoicing, and payment on the customer's behalf, reducing typical onboarding time from weeks to one to three business days.

Finance makes a single payment to Vitesse, which manages all downstream vendor payments, taxes, tariffs, and reconciliation. Accounts payable workload drops by an average of 70 percent, and every transaction remains traceable in one audit-ready record. Purchases are auto-classified across more than 200 procurement categories, giving procurement real-time visibility into what is being bought, from which vendor, and whether a preferred vendor could put that spend to better use.

" Visibility into tail spend is not the hard part," said Gonzague de Thieulloy, Managing Director at Simfoni. "Acting on thousands of small transactions is the hard part. Vitesse is built to act. One vendor, one invoice, every purchase vetted before it is paid, and a clear path to expand coverage as the program matures."

Once spend is flowing through a single channel, customers can expand coverage within Vitesse without any new implementation:

Catalogs. For frequently needed items, Vitesse builds a catalog of pre-approved vendors so employees can make repeat purchases at the right rates, making the compliant choice the easy choice.

Self-Sourcing. An AI-guided sourcing tool helps employees define requirements quickly and bring competition to purchases that never saw it, with every award staying inside the same vetted channel.

BuyDesk. When employees need something hard to find, the Vitesse buying team sources it, gathers quotes, and coordinates with the supplier, extending managed coverage across the full tail.

Each step widens the share of tail spend under management, and each step compounds the savings.

Learn more about Vitesse at simfoni.com/vitesse.

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.

Media Contact

Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], https://simfoni.com

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SOURCE Simfoni