Simfoni Launches Strategic Spend Hub to Power AI-Driven Procurement on Snowflake AI Data Cloud

With Strategic Spend Hub, Simfoni has reimagined the procurement process as a closed-loop, AI- and data-driven experience by leveraging the capabilities of the Snowflake Native App Framework.

With 'Talk To My Data', the Strategic Spend Hub's flagship AI chat feature, customers can generate meaningful analysis in moments, share it with their team, and surface the data they need to make fast—and valuable—spend decisions.

"The launch of Strategic Spend Hub is a game-changer for anyone responsible for managing business spend," said Stefan Dent, Co-Founder at Simfoni. "By leveraging Snowflake's data and AI capabilities, Simfoni has made the shift towards interconnected, intelligent data flows a reality. This enables customers to act on live, accurate data, transforming insights into savings and risk mitigation strategies from a single interface."

"With Strategic Spend Hub, Simfoni has reimagined the procurement process as a closed-loop, AI- and data-driven experience by leveraging the capabilities of the Snowflake Native App Framework," said Joe Frederick, VP of Procurement at Snowflake. "In doing so, Simfoni is enabling our joint customers to unlock faster decision-making, accelerating time to value and reducing silos."

Strategic Spend Hub works with customers' existing technology, allowing them to get up and running quickly and scale at a pace that's right for their business—delivering immediate control over spend without disruption.

Strategic Spend Hub is now available on the Snowflake Marketplace or direct from Simfoni. For more information or to request a demo, visit http://www.simfoni.com/strategic-spend-hub.

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time - without the complexity of traditional solutions. To learn more, visit www.simfoni.com.

