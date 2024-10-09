Simfoni Named to Spend Matters' '50 Providers to Know' List for Third Year Running

This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and we're proud to continue to be acknowledged as a leader in the spend management industry. -Chirag Shah, Simfoni Co-founder & Executive Chairman Post this

"Simfoni stands out as a true turnkey provider, offering not only a robust platform but also unparalleled service, including expert guidance, GPO and tail-spend management, and buy-desk category support," noted Spend Matters. "Their composable approach, combining spend analytics with eSourcing and advance optimization, sets them apart as a vital partner for procurement teams navigating their source-to-contract journey."

This recognition comes at a time of accelerated growth for Simfoni, marked by strategic acquisitions, partnerships and a deepened global presence. A recent strategic investment by Kearney, a leading global management consulting firm, further underscores Simfoni's commitment to expanding its reach and capabilities, delivering tail spend technology on a global scale.

"Our successive inclusion on Spend Matters' '50 Providers to Know' list is an incredible honor," said Chirag Shah, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Simfoni. "The past year has been transformational for us. We have solidified our leadership in tail spend management through new engagements in USA, Europe and Middle East; we have augmented our Strategic Spend Terminal capabilities using AI enhancements and continued to drive a seamless 'closed loop' experience for customers seeking a composable solution that blends with existing legacy technology. This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, and we're proud to continue to be acknowledged as a leader in the spend management industry."

Simfoni's inclusion in Spend Matters' '50 Providers to Know' list follows a history of industry recognition. The company has consistently ranked in the Spend Matters Solution Map as a Value Leader in both Spend Analytics and eSourcing and has been featured in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ as a sample vendor in key categories, including Tail Spend Management and Predictive Analytics. Spend Matters' recognition of Simfoni on the '50 Providers to Know' list acknowledges the company's rapid growth and continued recognition as an industry-leading solutions provider. Simfoni has previously ranked on their '50 Providers to Watch' list each year since the company's inception and advanced to the '50 Providers to Know' list for the first time in 2022.

Spend Matters' annual '50 Providers to Know' list identifies the top procurement solution providers across the globe. Vendors are independently selected by a team of analysts, based on their innovation, market presence, technical capabilities, and delivery excellence. The list serves as a trusted resource for organizations looking to make informed decisions about their procurement technology partners. The full list can viewed at https://spendmatters.com/procurement-tech-recognition/.

About Simfoni

Simfoni provides Spend Analytics, Spend Automation and eSourcing solutions to leading global enterprises. The Simfoni platform utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to accelerate and automate key aspects of the procurement and sourcing processes, saving customers time and money and paving the way toward supply chain sustainability. With offices in the USA, Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, Simfoni works with its customers and the wider vendor community to improve vendor diversity and achieve strategic CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) objectives. For additional information, please visit https://simfoni.com/.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

Media Contact

Megan Hamner, Simfoni, 1 2036769252, [email protected], Simfoni

SOURCE Simfoni