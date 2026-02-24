Simfoni Named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 "50 to Know" List

Simfoni has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025–2026 "50 to Know" list, recognizing procurement technology providers demonstrating innovation, market impact and measurable customer value. The recognition highlights Simfoni's AI-powered Strategic Spend Hub, a Snowflake-native platform that unifies spend analytics and sourcing to help procurement teams accelerate savings and move from insight to execution. Hackett analysts cited Simfoni's ability to combine spend and procurement data into actionable opportunities that guide what and when to source.
CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simfoni, a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions, has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 "50 to Know" list, recognizing leading solution providers shaping the future of procurement technology.
The annual "50 to Know" program highlights companies demonstrating meaningful innovation, strong market momentum and the ability to deliver measurable business value. The 2025–2026 list was developed by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts following detailed product briefings, live demonstrations, and ongoing market analysis. Approximately 220 procurement technology providers were evaluated globally using a rigorous, data-driven methodology assessing technology capabilities, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption, and overall market impact.
This year's recognition comes amid accelerating adoption of AI across procurement. As organizations move beyond experimentation and demand tangible outcomes from AI investments, platforms that embed intelligence directly into core workflows are increasingly differentiating themselves.
Simfoni earned recognition for its Strategic Spend Hub (SSH), an AI-powered procurement platform built natively on Snowflake. SSH provides a unified, governed data foundation that connects spend analytics, sourcing, pipeline management and savings tracking in a single environment. By continuously analyzing spend data, proactively identifying prioritized savings opportunities and guiding users through execution workflows, SSH enables procurement teams to move from insight to impact with greater speed and precision.
"We are proud to be included in The Hackett Group® '50 to Know' list," said Renaud Delcroix, Chief Revenue Officer at Simfoni. "For our customers, this is about results: faster savings realization, clearer visibility into spend, and greater confidence in decision-making. Strategic Spend Hub enables procurement teams to move quickly from insight to execution and demonstrate measurable business impact. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping our customers deliver strategic value to their organizations."
"Simfoni is a vendor To Know, as in just over a decade of existence, it has become an impressive AI-driven spend analytics and e-sourcing platform capable of standing up with much older offerings," said Abby Ommen, Director of Analyst Production at The Hackett Group®. "Because of its dual competencies, it excels at combining spend and procurement data into insights and opportunities that identify what/when to source, rather than simply supporting sourcing execution."
Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition.
About Simfoni
Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.
Media Contact
Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], https://simfoni.com/
SOURCE Simfoni
Share this article