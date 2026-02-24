Simfoni Named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 "50 to Know" List

"We are proud to be included in The Hackett Group® '50 to Know' list," said Renaud Delcroix, Chief Revenue Officer at Simfoni. "For our customers, this is about results: faster savings realization, clearer visibility into spend, and greater confidence in decision-making." Post this

This year's recognition comes amid accelerating adoption of AI across procurement. As organizations move beyond experimentation and demand tangible outcomes from AI investments, platforms that embed intelligence directly into core workflows are increasingly differentiating themselves.

Simfoni earned recognition for its Strategic Spend Hub (SSH), an AI-powered procurement platform built natively on Snowflake. SSH provides a unified, governed data foundation that connects spend analytics, sourcing, pipeline management and savings tracking in a single environment. By continuously analyzing spend data, proactively identifying prioritized savings opportunities and guiding users through execution workflows, SSH enables procurement teams to move from insight to impact with greater speed and precision.

"We are proud to be included in The Hackett Group® '50 to Know' list," said Renaud Delcroix, Chief Revenue Officer at Simfoni. "For our customers, this is about results: faster savings realization, clearer visibility into spend, and greater confidence in decision-making. Strategic Spend Hub enables procurement teams to move quickly from insight to execution and demonstrate measurable business impact. This recognition reinforces our commitment to helping our customers deliver strategic value to their organizations."

"Simfoni is a vendor To Know, as in just over a decade of existence, it has become an impressive AI-driven spend analytics and e-sourcing platform capable of standing up with much older offerings," said Abby Ommen, Director of Analyst Production at The Hackett Group®. "Because of its dual competencies, it excels at combining spend and procurement data into insights and opportunities that identify what/when to source, rather than simply supporting sourcing execution."

Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition.

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.

