Simfoni Named "Top Tech" Sourcing Provider in The Hackett Group's Spring 2026 SolutionMap

"The sourcing category is crowded, but very few platforms are putting AI to work where it actually moves the needle: faster bid analysis, smarter supplier engagement, fewer manual steps between event launch and award," Said Renaud Delcroix, Chief Revenue Officer at Simfoni Post this

The Hackett Group's SolutionMap, formerly operated by Spend Matters, is one of the procurement industry's most rigorous and widely referenced technology evaluation programs. Rankings are built on detailed analyst evaluations, hands-on vendor demonstrations, and verified customer feedback across functionality, usability, innovation, and execution criteria. The Top Tech designation is reserved for solutions that demonstrate measurable strength across all these dimensions.

Simfoni earned the recognition for its AI-powered eSourcing platform, which helps procurement organizations run faster, smarter sourcing events. The platform combines guided RFx workflows, AI-driven bid analysis, supplier collaboration tools, and real-time sourcing analytics to compress cycle times and sharpen award decisions, all within an intuitive interface built to align with how procurement teams actually work.

"The sourcing category is crowded, but very few platforms are putting AI to work where it actually moves the needle: faster bid analysis, smarter supplier engagement, fewer manual steps between event launch and award," said Renaud Delcroix, Chief Revenue Officer at Simfoni. "While this recognition focuses on sourcing, the value compounds when it is connected to analytics, pipeline, and contracts in one closed-loop platform. That is what we built Simfoni to deliver."

The recognition arrives at a moment when procurement teams are under intensifying pressure to deliver savings, agility, and resilience, often with leaner teams and tighter timelines. Buyers are increasingly gravitating toward platforms that simplify sourcing execution rather than add to the burden, while pairing AI with the workflow discipline procurement organizations need to scale.

Simfoni's inclusion in the Spring 2026 SolutionMap reinforces its growing position in the procurement technology landscape, alongside recent recognitions including the 2026 ProcureTech100 and placement in the 2026 Gartner Market Guide for Sourcing Applications.

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform, helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.

Media Contact

Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], https://simfoni.com/

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SOURCE Simfoni