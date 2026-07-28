Simfoni Wins Award for "Employer of the Year" in 2026 Stevie Awards for Great Employers

"Being recognized as an employer of the year is incredibly special to us because it isn't something you can achieve in a single year," said Chrisna Vergottini-Mason, Chief People Officer at Simfoni. Post this

Simfoni was nominated in the Employer of the Year category for computer software companies with up to 250 employees, standing out among more than 1,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes across 38 nations.

Judges singled out Simfoni's culture and the employee voice behind the nomination. "The powerful testimonials from Simfoni's workforce illustrate a culture where employee well-being, trust, and autonomy directly drive professional fulfillment," one judge wrote. Another credited the company's 'Anytime, Anywhere' policy, noting that Simfoni "translates values like psychological safety and flexibility into a lived 'Anytime, Anywhere' reality."

The award adds to Simfoni's track record of Stevie recognition, which includes previous wins for Employer of the Year and for its "Future Fit Leaders" leadership development program.

"Being recognized as an employer of the year is incredibly special to us because it isn't something you can achieve in a single year," said Chrisna Vergottini-Mason, Chief People Officer at Simfoni. "As our company grows, our commitment stays the same: every team member should be able to see a bright future for themselves at Simfoni."

More than 160 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's honorees. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 178,000 public votes.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the 11th edition of the Stevie® Awards for Great Employers," said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. "We are proud to honor the organizations that are setting the standard as employers of the year, along with the HR professionals, teams, and workplace leaders whose efforts make these achievements possible. We look forward to celebrating their success on October 28."

Winners will be honored at a red carpet awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France.

Interested in a career at Simfoni? See current opportunities at simfoni.com/careers.

About Simfoni

Simfoni is a leading provider of AI-powered procurement solutions for complex, decentralized enterprises. Our Strategic Spend Hub brings together spend analytics, eSourcing, savings tracking, and supplier insights into a single, Snowflake-native platform—helping companies unlock savings, manage risk, and drive better business outcomes. With global reach and embedded procurement services, Simfoni enables organizations to gain visibility, control spend, and act on data in real time, without the complexity of traditional solutions.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie® Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

Trish McLoughlin, Simfoni, 1 415-231-3691, [email protected], simfoni.com

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