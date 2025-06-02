Simformotion™ LLC Announces New Cat® Simulators Collaborative Worksite Training™ for Mining Package

"The simulator package takes heavy equipment operator training to the next level by creating realistic mining scenarios, such as the load/haul cycle. Learners must work together to complete the tasks and succeed as a team," says Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion. Post this

The package is an ideal solution for in-person operator training in any setting—be it a classroom, office, or shop—or for remote training for learners in different rooms or buildings.

"Learners can now experience hands-on training alongside their teammates in a shared virtual mine site environment, thanks to our new Collaborative Worksite Training for Mining package. The simulator package takes heavy equipment operator training to the next level by creating realistic mining scenarios, such as the load/haul cycle. Learners must work together to complete the tasks and succeed as a team. It's no longer just about individual learners completing their training; the next step is teams learning to collaborate efficiently, effectively and safely," says Vanessa Price, Vice President of Simformotion.

Simulation provides a safe alternative to using machines for equipment training—without worrying about the weather or, most importantly, about the operator's or others' safety on the mine site. Simulators also offer a cost-effective solution for equipment training by eliminating the need to take a costly machine out of production.

The training package is available in multiple languages. It includes a method for recording and reporting the results of each learner's simulation session, comparing their performance to Caterpillar expert benchmarks. Cat Simulators systems feature authentic Cat® controls and VR Edition, which sets the package apart from others. With the VR headset, users experience a larger view of the environment with greater depth perception.

Whether you want to add the training package to a school program or a corporate heavy equipment operator training program, the simulator systems are portable and easy to move from a classroom to a trailer. The simulators convert from one model to another using the same base unit and conversion kits, enabling cross-training on more machines to save space.

Cat Simulators are available in other models for the construction, mining and forestry industries. Visit www.catsimulators.com for more information.

