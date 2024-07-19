SimiTree and Homecare Homebase MAP their Partnership Together for Growth

Homecare Homebase partners with SimiTree to bring the Market Analysis Platform (MAP) to customers

DALLAS, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB), the leading software provider for home-based care, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with SimiTree, a renowned consulting firm specializing in healthcare strategy and operations. This partnership marks a significant step forward in revolutionizing home health services by pairing HCHB's cutting-edge EHR technology with SimiTree's Market Analysis Platform (MAP).

Providers leveraging both technology platforms will have greater visibility into market data, which will help easily identify growth opportunities. The SimiTree Market Analysis Platform (MAP) gives visibility into critical market characteristics, making it quick and easy to understand referral patterns and relationships, assess competitors and partners, and identify potential next steps for growth.

The two companies are collaborating to ensure growth can be accelerated with a thoughtful, informed strategy fueled by data that identifies potential sources of new referrals, reveals market observations that can lead to more successful positioning, and provides key information on competitors or possible acquisition targets.

"We are excited to collaborate with Homecare Homebase to drive innovation and excellence in home health and hospice data solutions," said William Simione, chief executive officer at SimiTree Healthcare Consulting. "Together, we will leverage our combined strengths serving enterprise-level customers to help organizations achieve growth and enhance their overall quality of care."

"We are thrilled to partner with SimiTree to bring even greater value to our customers," said Luke Rutledge, chief commercial officer at Homecare Homebase. "By combining our software platform with SimiTree's data, we are confident that we can empower home health agencies and hospices to thrive and grow in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape."

About Homecare Homebase, LLC

Founded by industry veterans in 1999, Homecare Homebase℠ (HCHB) is a Dallas-based software leader empowering exceptional home-based care through hosted, cloud-based technology solutions and administrative services. HCHB's customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians, and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting, and improved revenue cycle management. HCHB's products and services streamline operations, simplify compliance, and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Each year, over 200,000 HCHB users serve approximately 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit http://www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Care guidance from Hearst Health reaches the majority of people in the U.S. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase and MHK. Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company Aster Insights. Follow Hearst Health on X @HearstHealth and LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

About SimiTree

SimiTree provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management, coding, professional services, data analytics, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations. SimiTree's solutions support organizations in streamlining their operations, improving patient outcomes, and boosting their revenues. For more information, visit http://www.SimiTreeHC.com.

