SIMO Unveils the Solis Tag to Provide Seamless Internet Access for Mobile Devices

Reliable Multi-Carrier Network: With SIMO's coverage for the Solis Tag spanning 135+ countries, Solis Tag ensures uninterrupted connectivity by automatically switching to the best 4G carrier available, regardless of location.

Compact and Portable Design: Solis Tag is designed for ultimate portability, offering a hassle-free solution for staying connected while on the move.

No SIM Card or Contracts: SIMO customers can enjoy the benefits of Solis Tag without the hassle of SIM cards or contractual obligations, offering the same flexibility and convenience as SIMO's other Solis products.

No Charging Required: Solis Tag operates via USB cable, without the need for charging, providing continuous internet access without interruption.

Plug & Play: Simply attach Solis Tag without needing to install additional drivers, software, or applications. Connects to the Internet within minutes.

"The future of internet connections is here with Solis Tag," said Eric Plam, Chief Revenue Officer at SIMO. "With its reliable 4G LTE connectivity and effortless plug-and-play setup, Solis Tag empowers users to work, learn, and connect from anywhere, without compromising on speed or security."

Solis Tag seamlessly integrates with various devices, including laptops and iPads across Windows 10/11 and Mac OS operating systems, featuring both USB-C and USB-A ports for versatile connectivity options.

"With Solis Tag, users can enjoy stylish, low-cost internet on the go in over 135 countries. Solis Tag is also available as a custom-label solution for telecom operators and partners seeking to offer SIMO's local connectivity to their enterprise customers," added Ludovic Lassauce, Chief Product Officer.

Experience Solis Tag in Action at Mobile World Congress 2024

SIMO invites qualified businesses, retailers, distributors, media, and influencers to visit their booth at Mobile World Congress 2024, held in Barcelona from February 26th to February 29th. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness firsthand how Solis Tag revolutionizes on-the-go internet access through live demonstrations.

In addition, those who reach out to SIMO early to set an appointment may have the chance to take a demo Solis Tag with them, allowing them to experience its benefits firsthand.

"We are excited to showcase Solis Tag at Mobile World Congress 2024," said Plam. "This event provides an excellent opportunity for industry professionals to explore the innovative features and capabilities of Solis Tag, and we look forward to meeting with attendees and discussing potential partnerships."

Don't miss the chance to discover the future of mobile connectivity with Solis Tag at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. To schedule an appointment or for more information, please contact us at [email protected] or visit the MediaTek stand, located in Hall 3, Stand 3D10!

