Simon Dreamlee struggles to understand his dreams and his purpose but learns to trust his friends and the clues in his dreams to save Dreamville

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- R. E. Brémaud marks her return to the publishing scene with the release of "Simon, Friends and the Unlikely Dream Helpers: Book Three" (published by Trafford Publishing). This is the continuing story of Simon who is now a teenager as he struggles to understand his dreams and his purpose but learns to trust his friends and guide himself with the help of the clues in his dreams to save, even if temporarily, his beloved Dreamville.

Turning 15 now, Simon Dreamlee has been allowed to produce his musical production about forbidden teenaged love. Characters resemble Diana Magicdream, the Outsider from Newville with ties to Dreamville and himself, but they do not know that. Simon secretly keeps in contact with Diana, their communiqués could have him, and his descendants banished from Dreamville forever.

Simon quickly learns that his play is not being well received by a small majority of Dreamvillians who do not look like themselves. Simon and his friends are falling ill, still able to dream, but, just miserable when awake. They boycott Simon's production unsuccessfully; however, this scares Simon into not wanting to share any more dreams. When King Régimand DreamRoyal is waiting in the hover parkade for Simon and his parents, Simon knows that nothing is right in Dreamville. The dreamy King shows them the secret passages to and from the hover parkade to Dreamtrue School where Simon's production goes on for Dreamvillians who are still supportive.

Simon is quickly asked to turn himself into the dream police and he learns that the current Dream Squad chief, Louisa DreamNot is the evil Miss DreamNot's daughter. This knowledge ignites Simon's ability to dream about the truth, although, this time, the clues are more sparse and incoherent.

"Readers of fictional stories and books will appreciate the wonderful idea of being able to dream and imagine a land where everything delightful occurs, and readers will want to know if Dreamville and its Dreamvillians endure or perish at the hands of the evil Miss DreamNot. All this, while following the lives of teenagers, Simon Dreamlee, Almont AllDream and Jilla MusiDream. We should not forget about Diana MagicDream either," Brémaud says. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, she answered, "A different perspective of how to nurture each other's dreams, rather than let them die away in an ever growing dreamless society. We need dreams to evolve, to grow, to create, to communicate, to prosper and to connect with each other." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853950-simon-friends-and-the-unlikely-dream-helpers

"Simon, Friends and the Unlikely Dream Helpers: Book Three"

By R. E. Brémaud

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 272 pages | ISBN 9781698714868

E-Book | 272 pages | ISBN 9781698714875

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the AuthorR. E. Brémaud earned her Baccalauréat ès Arts degree from the University of Manitoba/Université de Saint-Boniface with a major in English Literature and three minors in French Literature, History and Psychology. She resides in Manitoba, Canada. This is her third book in the "Simon and Friends" series.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

