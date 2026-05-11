Simphio and ShiftSwap™ Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Workforce Scheduling Innovation to Spain and Europe

The alliance combines Simphio's deep supply chain consulting expertise with ShiftSwap™'s proven workforce management platform, unlocking new value for SMEs across the region.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simphio, a Barcelona-based supply chain and operational excellence consultancy, and ShiftSwap™, a US-based workforce management software company, today announced a strategic partnership through which Simphio will act as ShiftSwap™'s exclusive implementation and commercial partner in Spain and Europe.

Under the agreement, Simphio will lead commercial development—identifying and engaging prospective clients across Spain and the broader European market—and will handle the full deployment of the ShiftSwap™ platform, from onboarding and configuration through to change management and post-implementation support.

ShiftSwap™ is a web-based platform that enables companies to post, grab, and approve shift changes in real time, automating a process that has traditionally consumed significant management time and generated avoidable overtime costs. Trusted by industry leaders, the platform has demonstrated measurable results: clients report reductions in labor costs, sharp decreases in voluntary turnover, and meaningful improvements in employee morale and engagement.

"We are excited to partner with Simphio to expand our impact into the Spanish and European markets. Their integrated approach to operations and people development is exactly what companies need to get the full value from ShiftSwap™. Together, we can help organizations reduce labor costs, improve retention, and build more resilient workforces."

- Hisham Khaki, Founder, ShiftSwap™

For Simphio, this partnership represents a natural extension of its Digital Transformation service line. The firm's methodology—spanning diagnosis, solution design, implementation, and people enablement—aligns directly with the way ShiftSwap™ is deployed on the ground. The result is a combined offering that addresses the technical, process, and human dimensions of workforce management simultaneously.

"We see enormous untapped potential in the European market for intelligent workforce scheduling. Many SMEs in logistics, manufacturing, and retail are still managing shift coverage through phone calls and spreadsheets. ShiftSwap™ solves a real operational pain, and Simphio's consulting approach ensures clients don't just adopt the tool—they transform the way they work."

- Toto, Founder, Simphio

The partnership targets medium-sized companies in industries with dynamic staffing demands—warehousing, logistics, retail, manufacturing, and healthcare—where labor flexibility and operational efficiency are critical competitive factors. Both companies believe that the European market is at an inflection point, with increasing pressure on labor costs and employee expectations driving demand for modern workforce management solutions.

About ShiftSwap™

ShiftSwap™ is a workforce management software platform that simplifies shift management for companies with hourly workers. Its intuitive platform enables employees to post, grab, and manage shift changes while giving leadership full visibility and control over staffing. ShiftSwap™ is trusted by leading global logistics and retail operators and can go live in as little as 48 hours.

https://shift-swap.com/

About Simphio

Simphio is a supply chain and operational excellence consultancy based in Barcelona, Spain, with operations in Argentina. The firm integrates processes, people, and technology to help SMEs improve operational performance and scale sustainably. Simphio's services span Engineering & Operational Excellence, Strategy & Transformation, and Digital Transformation.

https://www.simphio.com/

Media Contact

Hisham Khaki, ShiftSwap, 1 770-713-4040, [email protected], https://shift-swap.com/

SOURCE ShiftSwap