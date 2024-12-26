Simple Exit Notifier Plugin Launches to Improve Compliance and User Transparency

Simple Exit Notifier was built with site owners in mind—a straightforward yet powerful tool to ensure compliance, build trust, and elevate the user experience. Post this

**Designed for Compliance and Trust**

Simple Exit Notifier is an intuitive and effective solution that addresses the challenges of notifying users about external links. By ensuring transparency, it empowers businesses to maintain trust and meet compliance requirements.

**Key Features**

Customizable Notifications: Personalize the popup heading, message, and button texts to align with your branding or compliance needs.

CSS Class Exceptions: Easily exclude specific links by applying a designated CSS class.

Support for HTTP and HTTPS Links: Works seamlessly with all external links, regardless of protocol.

Tab Compatibility: Ensures smooth functionality for links that open in either the same or a new tab.

The plugin is tailored to meet the needs of diverse WordPress users, from small business owners to developers managing complex, compliance-heavy websites.

**Future Enhancements in Development**

The CHRS Interactive team is actively working on new features to make Simple Exit Notifier even more powerful, including:

Styling customization options for a more branded look.

Conditional content to display notifications based on user geo-location or other parameters.

Visual Indicators to enhance user awareness with clear cues for external links.

**The Inspiration Behind Simple Exit Notifier**

The idea for Simple Exit Notifier stemmed from a common problem: industries often recommend notifying users when they leave a website, yet no reliable solutions exist. Many plugins were outdated or removed due to security concerns, leaving WordPress users without options. Simple Exit Notifier was created to address this gap with a secure, easy-to-use, and actively maintained solution.

**Download Simple Exit Notifier Today**

Simple Exit Notifier is available for free on WordPress.org. To learn more, visit the plugin's page or contact CHRS Interactive for additional details.

Media Contact

Artin Hovhanesian, CHRS Interactive LLC, 1 818-568-4798, [email protected], https://www.chrsinteractive.com/

