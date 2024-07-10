Simple Healthcare Launches, Demystifying Healthcare Prices for Payers and Providers

"It's our analysis that really makes this come to life, rather than just selling data in a spreadsheet," said Muhlestein. "Our clients are telling us that this is the first time they have ever had clarity on pricing within a market." Post this

Dr. David Muhlestein, PhD, JD, a seasoned researcher, strategy consultant, and data analyst, founded Simple Healthcare with the vision to simplify the complexities of the US healthcare system. The company provides businesses with clear and meaningful answers, drives informed decisions, and improves healthcare outcomes. "We provide clients insight into prices in their market, helping payers and providers understand where they sit relative to their peers," said Muhlestein.

Simple Healthcare's work enables providers to benchmark their reimbursement contracts against competitor agreements. Likewise, payers can benchmark their reimbursement agreements against what providers have willingly accepted from other health plans. With this information, plans and providers can make informed and strategic decisions based on the financial relationships maintained by all the players in a market.

"It's our analysis that really makes this come to life, rather than just selling data in a spreadsheet," said Muhlestein. "Our clients are telling us that this is the first time they have ever had clarity on pricing within a market."

About Simple Healthcare

Simple Healthcare focuses on three core areas:

Price Transparency: By demystifying healthcare pricing, Simple Healthcare empowers consumers and businesses to make informed financial decisions, fostering a more transparent and competitive marketplace.

Value-Based Care: Simple Healthcare supports the transition to value-based care models, emphasizing quality and efficiency. Our data-driven insights help providers and payers achieve better patient outcomes and cost savings.

Research & Advisory: Leveraging extensive industry knowledge and advanced analytics, Simple Healthcare offers tailored research and advisory services to guide strategic planning and policy development.

Simple Healthcare combines data and customized insights to meet each client's needs. The company uses a proprietary approach to evaluate transparency in coverage data and convert it into clean, relational databases enriched with proprietary data such as group names and location matching. Standardized analytics evaluate a market, and custom analytics answer clients' unique questions.

"The complexities of healthcare mean there is no one-size-fits-all approach to the information we provide," said Muhlestein. "While the data can stand alone and meet the needs of some of our clients, most want our help making sense of it," he continued.

Commitment to Excellence

Simple Healthcare stands out with its commitment to excellence, simplicity, and trustworthiness. The company endeavors to provide seamless integration with essential business analytics tools, making it easy for clients to incorporate Simple Healthcare's solutions into their existing workflows.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/simplehc for news and updates and visit us at https://www.simple-healthcare.com to learn more.

Media Contact

David Muhlestein, Simple Healthcare, 1 407-464-4444, [email protected], www.simple-healthcare.com

SOURCE Simple Healthcare