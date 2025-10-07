Simple Higher Ed Awarded Kent State University RFP #1999 for Syllabus Management System

Kent State University has awarded its Request for Proposal (RFP) #1999 for a web-based syllabus management system to Simple Higher Ed's solution, Simple Syllabus.

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kent State University has selected Simple Higher Ed to provide its new syllabus management system following the award of Request for Proposal (RFP) #1999. The decision comes after a competitive review process that evaluated compliance with the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act (Ohio SB 1), system integrations, accessibility standards, and overall usability for a large, multi-campus institution.

Evaluation Process

The evaluation required a system capable of supporting more than 10,000 course sections, providing a public syllabus library in line with state legislation, and integrating seamlessly with both Canvas and Ellucian Banner. After careful review, Kent State determined that Simple Higher Ed offered the most comprehensive and practical solution. The selection was based not only on the platform's compliance and technical features but also on its record of success supporting other large public universities.

"Kent State University's decision reflects the growing need for solutions that combine compliance with ease of use," said Wes Miller, CEO of Simple Higher Ed. "We have supported many institutions facing similar legislative requirements, and we look forward to applying that experience to help Kent State achieve consistency, accessibility, and transparency across its campuses."

Simple Syllabus is designed specifically for syllabus management rather than being adapted from catalog or curriculum tools. The platform provides real-time integrations, workflow-driven publishing, and detailed compliance reporting, ensuring that institutions can meet state requirements while also creating a more consistent and accessible experience for students. With over 500 colleges and universities already using the platform, Simple Higher Ed has established itself as a trusted partner for institutions navigating both legislative mandates and academic goals.

Kent State will begin implementation in 2025, with a pilot scheduled for Spring 2026 and full deployment planned across all eight campuses by Fall 2026. The rollout will prioritize establishing a public-facing syllabus repository, strengthening compliance tracking, and introducing faculty templates that support consistency and ease of use across the university.

About Kent State University

Kent State University, located in Kent, Ohio, is one of the state's largest public research universities, serving more than 33,000 students across eight campuses. Known for its commitment to student success and academic excellence, Kent State continues to invest in solutions that enhance accessibility, transparency, and innovation. Learn more at https://www.kent.edu

About About Simple Higher Ed

Trusted by over 500 colleges and universities nationwide, Simple Higher Ed provides scalable solutions that streamline academic processes, enhance compliance, and improve institutional efficiency—all in one centralized platform. Learn more at https://simplehighered.com/

Media Contact

