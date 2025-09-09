Simple Higher Ed Expands Simple Prep with Direct Faculty Collaboration Tools

Simple Higher Ed just launched a major update to Simple Prep that brings faculty directly into the course readiness process. Instructors can now collaborate with reviewers through LMS-integrated dashboards and email, making it easier than ever to deliver courses as designed.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Higher Ed today announced a major update to its course readiness platform, Simple Prep, introducing direct faculty collaboration into the course review process. The new feature allows course reviewers and instructional designers to engage instructors directly, ensuring faster feedback, smoother collaboration, and stronger course quality across institutions.

With this update, reviewers can send targeted messages and allocate tasks to instructors within Simple Prep. Instructors receive notifications by email and can also view and respond through a new readiness LTI module embedded directly into their institution's learning management system (LMS), including Canvas, Brightspace, and Blackboard.

The readiness LTI module provides instructors with a personalized dashboard, outlining course-specific requirements and offering a clear view of potential issues identified through their institution's fully customizable readiness plans and validations. Faculty can engage with course designers in real time, making it easier to resolve questions, align on expectations, and ensure courses are delivered as intended.

"This is one of the most significant updates we've made to Simple Prep," said David Glenn, Director of Product at Simple Higher Ed. "Institutions use different models when it comes to course design and delivery. Some emphasize prebuilt templates, while others empower faculty to take a more active role. With this release, we're giving schools the flexibility to choose what works best for them while making collaboration between faculty and design teams seamless."

The new faculty collaboration tools are part of a growing suite of resources in the Simple Prep toolbox. Institutions can adopt features at their own pace, customizing the platform to support everything from tightly aligned course templates to instructor-led course development.

Simple Prep's latest release builds on its mission to simplify readiness, compliance, and quality assurance while supporting faculty and enhancing the student experience.

Media Contact

Matthew Compton-Clark, Simple Higher Ed, 1 (813) 279-5443 708, [email protected], https://simplehighered.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Simple Higher Ed