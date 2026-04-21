Simple Higher Ed Launches Simple TA, an AI Teaching Assistant Built for Scaling Instructional Support and strong Data Governance

With Simple TA we wanted to help scale personalized student support, without scaling instructor workload. - Wes Miller, CEO, Simple Higher Ed Post this

Simple TA introduces a new layer of academic support that is available to students at any time. Integrated directly into the Learning Management System (LMS) via LTI, each course is equipped with its own personalized AI teaching assistant grounded in the syllabus, course materials, and instructor-provided content. This ensures that responses stay relevant, accurate, and aligned with how each course is actually taught.

The platform is built with a flexible bring-your-own-key approach, allowing institutions to use their preferred AI provider, including OpenAI, Google, or Anthropic. This gives colleges and universities the ability to align AI usage with their own policies and technology strategies, while keeping course data within their existing ecosystem.

Simple TA also reinforces academic integrity by focusing on course-aware responses rather than open-ended generation. Students receive guidance that reflects real course data and instructor expectations, helping reduce confusion and keeping learning aligned with course objectives.

Beyond student support, Simple TA provides insight into how students engage with course content. Reporting tools allow instructional designers and academic leaders to identify patterns in student questions, uncover areas where expectations may be unclear, and continuously improve course design. This enables institutions to move from reactive support to proactive, data-informed improvement across programs.

When combined with Simple Syllabus and Simple Prep, Simple TA completes a connected academic ecosystem. Simple Syllabus ensures consistency and clarity through structured, accessible syllabi. Simple Prep streamlines course readiness and validation. Simple TA adds an active layer of AI course support that is grounded in course content and aligned with institutional priorities.

Together, these solutions create a more consistent student experience, a more sustainable faculty workload, and a scalable approach to supporting learning across every course.

For more information about Simple TA, including product details and upcoming events, visit: https://simplehighered.com/

Media Contact

Matthew Compton-Clark, Simple Higher Ed, 1 (813) 279-5443, [email protected], simplehighered.com

SOURCE Simple Higher Ed