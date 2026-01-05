Simple Launches Expands on its Anti-Discipline AI Coach with Voice Calls

Simple Life (Simple) — the AI-powered health app redefining weight loss by making it easier and more enjoyable, today announced the launch of Avo Voice. Users can now speak directly with Simple's AI nutritionist over the phone, receiving instant, personalized guidance on how their meals impact their progress and where they can make healthier food choices.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Life (Simple), the AI-powered health app redefining weight loss by making it easier and more enjoyable, today announced the launch of Avo Voice. Users can now speak directly with Simple's AI nutritionist over the phone, receiving instant, personalized guidance on how their meals impact their progress and where they can make healthier food choices.

For decades, weight loss has been framed as a test of discipline: track everything, resist and restrict, stay on a rigid plan. Simple is challenging that belief. With Avo Voice, the company is betting on a different idea: weight loss doesn't fail because people lack willpower—it fails because healthy choices are too hard in real life, and people lack the support when they need it.

Good nutrition is not just about knowing what to eat – it's about getting the right advice at the right moment to maintain consistency. Most people give up on their weight loss because they lack guidance or emotional support. One study found that those who received coaching interventions in an online weight-loss program when starting to struggle achieved at least 5% weight loss at 4 and 12 months compared with those who received no coaching. Yet such guidance is often inaccessible due to time, cost, or availability, limiting many from receiving the support they need to build healthier eating habits and achieve lasting weight loss.

Avo Voice gives users instant, practical guidance at the exact moment decisions are made. Instead of logging meals after the fact or scrolling through food databases, users can simply describe what they're about to eat. In seconds, Avo explains how the choice fits into their goals, flags potential issues, and suggests realistic, achievable alternatives—no guilt, no perfection required.

"Most weight loss apps assume people should be more disciplined," said Mike Prytkov, Founder and CEO of Simple. "We believe the opposite. People don't need more rules—they need help in the moment. Avo Voice makes better choices feel easier, not harder."

Built on behavioral science and nutrition research, Avo Voice focuses on practical decisions, not idealized plans. It understands the messy reality of eating—busy days, social pressure, late-night snacks—and responds with guidance that works in context, not in theory. Meals discussed through voice are automatically logged, allowing the system to learn and personalize support over time without requiring users to track manually.

Avo Voice builds on Simple's Avo Vision, a camera-based feature that lets users scan meals, menus, and products for instant nutrition insights. Since launch, Avo Vision has been linked to higher early engagement and better short-term outcomes among active users. Avo Voice extends that same support to moments when scanning isn't practical—or when users just want reassurance, not analysis.

To support the emotional side of change, Simple also introduced Blinky, a Tamagotchi-like companion designed to encourage consistency and reduce the all-or-nothing mindset common in dieting. While Avo provides clear, actionable guidance, Blinky helps users stay engaged without pressure—reinforcing Simple's belief that sustainable weight loss should feel supportive, not punishing.

With Avo Voice, Simple is taking a clear stance against discipline-driven dieting:

No calorie spreadsheets.

No rigid rules.

No "start over Monday."

Just clear, human guidance—right when it matters most.

About Simple Life

Simple is an AI-powered health app that helps users lose weight through personalized plans, on-demand virtual coaching, and real-time nutritional insights. It's been named among the Top 100 AI Companies by the World Future Awards (2025) and MedTech Breakthrough's Best Virtual Health Coach (2025). To date, Simple's users have collectively lost more than 18 million pounds. With over 20 million downloads and a 4.7-star rating average, Simple ranks among the world's top-rated wellness apps. The company's work has been published in peer-reviewed journals such as Obesity Science & Practice and presented at major international conferences, including Annals of Behavioral Medicine and the International Journal of Obesity.

