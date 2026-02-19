Simple reaches $160M in ARR, fueled by its personalized, sustainable approach to weight loss

Helping users achieve lasting results through on-demand AI coaching, gamified engagement, and sustainable lifestyle changes, Simple has reached $160M ARR in less than seven years since its launch.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Simple Life (Simple) – the award-winning, AI-powered health app helping users achieve sustainable weight loss through advanced nutritional analysis, on-demand coaching, and gamified wellness – announced it surpassed $160 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025.

Achieving and maintaining weight loss is challenging for most, with up to 95% of people regaining lost weight within three to five years. However, expert guidance can drastically improve results. In fact, 60% of those receiving coaching achieve at least 5% weight loss within 12 months, compared to just 3% of those without support. Despite its effectiveness, expert coaching remains largely inaccessible due to time, cost, or availability.

Simple's growth reflects its ability to offer highly personalized, expert coaching to millions while removing these significant barriers. Rather than encouraging short-term results through intense diets and guilt-driven compliance, like many traditional weight loss apps, the company built its platform around assisting users in forming better habits every day, providing on-demand support, ranging from scientific to emotional. Founded in 2019, Simple has helped its clients collectively lose almost 20 million pounds.

By encouraging users progress at their own pace and without the pressure of unrealistic targets, Simple keeps users engaged, motivated, and subscribed for longer. Avo, Simple's AI coach, provides real-time, personalized guidance based on user inputs, behavioral science, and nutrition research. With Avo Vision, users can scan meals, menus, or food items to understand how their food choices impact their progress. Avo is further supported by Blinky, Simple's playful in-app wellness "pet". Through playful nudges and positive reinforcement, Blinky turns weight loss into a lighter, more engaging, gamified experience.

"People don't fail at weight loss. Products that overpromise and diets that don't work fail them," said Mike Prytkov, founder and CEO of Simple. "Weight loss takes time, and motivation matters, yet it's difficult to stay engaged with apps that claim instant results that never materialize. At Simple, we focus on an approach that actually delivers for our users, and as our company grows, we are constantly adding more value to our customers."

Having reached $160M ARR in 2025, Simple is on track to maintain its trajectory in 2026. But scaling alone isn't the final goal. Simple's next phase is tied to the major shift happening in weight management: the adoption of GLP-1 medications. But such advancement has also exposed a gap in the support system. Medication manages the appetite, but it doesn't help with habit formation and post-treatment maintenance. Rather than competing with GLP-1 therapies, Simple has strategically positioned itself as a long-term behavioral companion and is advancing to support healthier, long-term outcomes alongside it. Some of Simple's users are already combining the app with GLP-1 treatments to build sustainable eating habits, maintain muscle mass, and achieve weight loss results.

Further feature updates are already in development to support a broader range of users, including those using GLP-1 medications for managing their symptoms, protein intake, and treatment.

