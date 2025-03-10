Simple Solution Expert Brings Latest in Transforming One's Life and Reducing Stress

Now is the time to take a 'You-Turn' away from sickness towards happy emotional health... Post this

"Young people, especially, are under so much pressure and experience an unprecedented level of anxiety," Pathik said. "It's hard to make sense of the world and understand yourself when bombarded by the overwhelming influences surrounding us today."

Pathik has applied his more than 65 years of research and studying agriculture, chemistry, physics and people to help individuals reclaim the planet and transform their lives, rejecting negative thoughts and forming healthy habits. He created The Simple Solution Center to assist with practicing mindfulness, teach balanced breathing, time management, improving finances, nutrition and energy.

"Now is the time to take a 'You-Turn' away from sickness towards happy emotional health," Pathik said. "This guide will help you to recognize where you are and how to find your way to safety and happiness."

"You-Turn: Unleash the Power of Mindfulness: Discover the Path to Emotional Well-Being by Connecting with Your Inner Self"

By Raman K. Pathik

Available at Balboa, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

About the author Raman Pathik lived in a Gandhi-inspired Ashram as a child in India. Coming to the United States, he experienced a stressful society. Now as an applied knowledge expert in quality of life and transformation, he teaches others to take control of their lives to find true happiness and peace. To learn more about the author and his books please visit: https://thesimplesolutioncenter.org/ and https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/771064-you-turn.

General Inquiries:

The Simple Solution Center

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lindsey Gobel, LAVIDGE, 480.648.7534, [email protected], www.lavidge.com

