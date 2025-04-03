Simple Syllabus Rebrands as Simple Higher Ed, Launches Simple Prep to Elevate Course Delivery

Simple Higher Ed, previously known primarily for its flagship product, Simple Syllabus, now offers institutions a comprehensive platform to simplify academic processes and enhance teaching and learning experiences. Post this

"Our objective has always been to simplify instructional processes while improving communication of curriculum to students" stated Wes Miller, CEO. "Simple Prep significantly enhances our mission by providing instructional designer support through course design automation. It proactively conducts course quality checks, ensuring seamless accreditation compliance and course accessibility help, all integrated within a unified platform."

Simple Syllabus simplifies syllabus creation through a template-driven approach, automating compliance with institutional standards and seamlessly integrating with Learning Management Systems (LMS). This allows faculty to save valuable time, maintain consistency, and ensure syllabi are accessible to students.

Simple Prep elevates this approach beyond the syllabus by automating course builds, eliminating manual course spreadsheets, and simplifying the instructional design process with customizable course checklists. The platform offers easy course review features, real-time course data automation, and proactive alerts for college and university course quality. Instructional designers, administrators, and faculty benefit from streamlined workflows, reduced manual tasks, and improved collaboration.

"Simple Syllabus communicates course expectations and resources for students, while Simple Prep ensures those expectations are consistently met," Miller added. "Our integrated approach is designed to help institutions achieve their goals for academic excellence, accreditation, and scalable course delivery."

With this strategic rebrand and new product launch, Simple Higher Ed continues its commitment to delivering intuitive, effective solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of higher education institutions.

About Simple Higher Ed

Simple Higher Ed is dedicated to simplifying higher education processes through intuitive software solutions. Focused on empowering institutions, educators, and students, Simple Higher Ed promotes efficiency, consistency, and quality in education. Its flagship products, Simple Syllabus and Simple Prep, support institutions by automating syllabus management, course readiness, and compliance, ensuring quality education experiences across campuses.

