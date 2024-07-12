Simple Wrapper Inc. Launches Satoshi (SATO) Token, a Fractional Version of Bitcoin

SATO addresses a critical usability challenge in Bitcoin adoption, by allowing users to transact in whole numbers rather than tiny fractions, we're making Bitcoin more intuitive and less intimidating for the average person. Post this

SATO tokens represent 1/100,000,000 of a Bitcoin , following Nakamoto's suggestion for Bitcoin fractionalization

, following Nakamoto's suggestion for fractionalization Improves Bitcoin accessibility by offering whole-number ownership and human-readable amounts

accessibility by offering whole-number ownership and human-readable amounts Enhances user experience by eliminating the need to deal with multiple decimal places

Reduces psychological barriers for new users entering the cryptocurrency space

"SATO addresses a critical usability challenge in Bitcoin adoption," said Andrew Zapo, Co-founder of Simple Wrapper Inc. "By allowing users to transact in whole numbers rather than tiny fractions, we're making Bitcoin more intuitive and less intimidating for the average person. Imagine buying a coffee for 10,000 SATO instead of 0.0001 BTC – it's a game-changer for everyday use."

The Satoshi (SATO) token operates on major networks including Ethereum, Optimism, Arbitrum One, and Polygon, broadening its accessibility across various blockchain ecosystems.

"We've tried to make it as simple as possible to minimize the security risks," explained Andrii Zamovsky, Co-founder of Simple Wrapper Inc. "Each SATO is backed by 1/100,000,000 of a Bitcoin. The wrapping and unwrapping process is facilitated by a simple smart contract, and anyone can audit the reserves onchain. This transparency and simplicity are crucial for maintaining trust in the ecosystem."

The founders anticipate that SATO will particularly benefit:

New crypto users who prefer dealing with whole numbers

users who prefer dealing with whole numbers Retail applications where small, precise amounts are necessary

Micro-investment platforms looking to offer fractional Bitcoin ownership

ownership Educational initiatives aiming to teach Bitcoin basics without the complexity of multiple decimal places

The launch of SATO also opens up new possibilities for Bitcoin in DeFi applications, potentially increasing its utility in various financial products and services.

For more information about Satoshi (SATO) and how to acquire tokens, please visit getsatoshi.org.

About Simple Wrapper Inc.

Simple Wrapper Inc. is a Canadian-based startup co-founded by Andrew Zapo and Andrii Zamovsky. Andrew Zapo brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as CEO of BlockGeeks, an educational platform on blockchain technology founded in 2016. Andrii Zamovsky has been a prominent figure in the blockchain industry since 2010, having founded multiple successful companies including Ambisafe, Orderbook, and Tabla.

Media Contact:

Website: getsatoshi.org

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @sato_token

Telegram: @satotoken

Media Contact

Andrew Zapo, Simple Wrapper Inc., 1 4168219655, [email protected], https://getsatoshi.org

SOURCE Simple Wrapper Inc.