Simplegrid Technology, Inc. Recognized in Top 250 NJBIZ Privately Held Companies

We are grateful to our clients, partners, and employees who have been pivotal in this achievement. Here's to continuing our journey of growth and innovation together.

The NJBIZ Top 250 Private Companies award program recognizes the most dynamic companies in New Jersey, celebrated for their ongoing contribution to the economic growth and stability of the State.

ABOUT SIMPLEGRID TECHNOLOGY

Simplegrid is a full-service IT consulting firm that specializes in Managed IT Services and Technology Consulting for the legal, financial, healthcare industries, along with private clubs. For over fourteen years our team of engineers, technical architects and strategic consultants have been providing clients with superior IT services and technology consulting with a strong emphasis on dedication, quality, and client satisfaction.

For more information about Simplegrid and our offerings, please visit http://www.simplegrid.com or call us at (732) 305-2900.

ABOUT NJBIZ

NJBIZ, the definitive voice of New Jersey business news, is the most mature and distinguished voice in the state. Serving the community since 1987, NJBIZ provides business leaders and executives with the news and information that matters most. We connect and inform businesses through targeted networking and lead-generation opportunities via our recognition events, thought-leadership panel discussions, weekly lists, the annual Book of lists, along with premium online data. NJBIZ is in the business of connecting people and brands with information and each other.

NJBIZ produces a weekly print edition with a readership of more than 19,000, as well as providing 24/7 business news coverage through NJBIZ.com, multiple daily e-newsletters and social media.

NJBIZ is owned by BridgeTower Media, the leading provider of business-to-business information, research and marketing solutions across more than 20 local economies in the U.S.

