Simplegrid Technology, Inc. Recognized on CRN's 2024 MSP 500 List

The MSP 500 list aims to showcase and celebrate MSPs that are driving growth and innovation in the industry. These service providers not only enable businesses to harness complex technologies but also contribute to maintaining a strong focus on core business goals without stretching financial resources. By categorizing MSPs based on their business models and areas of expertise, the list helps end-users find the right partners to meet their specific needs and challenges in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Simplegrid's business minded approach to technology, where they help their clients use technology as a competitive asset and their unrelenting commitment to top notch customer service were key factors in their selection to the MSP 500 list.

Jennifer Follett, VP of US Content and executive Editor CRN, The Channel Company, emphasized the significance of managed services for businesses at various scales, stating, "Managed services provide a route for businesses of all sizes to maintain efficiency and adaptability throughout their growth journey. The solution providers featured in our 2024 MSP 500 list are introducing cutting-edge managed services portfolios to the market, enabling their clients to achieve success by optimizing their IT budgets. This allows businesses to allocate resources strategically, concentrating on mission-critical tasks that drive future success."

"We are honored to be recognized by a prestigious organization as The Channel Company," said Ahsun Saleem, President and CEO of Simplegrid Technology, Inc. "This award is recognition of our team's dedication to the success of our clients, helping them achieve competitive advantages through technology."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.

About Simplegrid Technology

Simplegrid is a full-service IT consulting firm that specializes in Managed IT Services and Technology Consulting for Private Clubs, the legal, financial, and healthcare industries. For over thirteen years our team of engineers, technical architects and strategic consultants have been providing clients with superior IT services and technology consulting with a strong emphasis on dedication, quality, and client satisfaction.

For more information about Simplegrid and our offerings, please visit http://www.simplegrid.com or call us at (732) 305-2900.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

