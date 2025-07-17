SimpleHR & Inheritus Partner to Empower SMB Leaders with Legacy Planning and Estate Administration Solutions

"Legacy and estate planning are not just personal matters—they're critical business imperatives. Our collaboration with Inheritus allows us to give SMB leaders peace of mind, knowing that both their personal wishes and their business continuity are protected." Post this

"Legacy and estate planning are not just personal matters—they're critical business imperatives," said Tony Brown, Director - Special Projects at SimpleHR. "Our collaboration with Inheritus allows us to give SMB leaders peace of mind, knowing that both their personal wishes and their business continuity are protected."

Inheritus provides a secure, easy-to-use platform designed to create, organize, store, and share essential information such as wills, estates, directives, and other critical end-of-life documentation. By integrating Inheritus into the SimpleHR ecosystem, clients will now have access to trusted tools that ensure their personal and professional legacies are clearly defined and responsibly managed.

According to Tony Brown, "Inheritus' goal is to make legacy planning accessible, actionable, and human. Partnering with us, enables SimpleHR to provide additional tools to business owners at a crucial time - when they are actively shaping the future of their companies and families."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to holistic support for SMBs, recognizing that thoughtful planning today builds resilient businesses—and lives—tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.simplehr.ca or www.inheritus.com.

