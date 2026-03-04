Simplesat opens express migration for Delighted users ahead of June 30 shutdown

"Feedback tools should make your life easier, not harder," Brown said. "If you're being pushed toward something bloated and expensive, there's a better option." Post this

Now they're on the clock to rebuild it all.

"It's the same playbook every time," said Cory Brown, CEO of Simplesat. "A big platform acquires a focused tool that does one thing really well. They run it for a few years, shut it down, then funnel everyone to their main platform, loaded with features teams didn't ask for and hurdles they don't need. You end up migrating to software you didn't choose, paying far more than you planned."

Simplesat opened an express migration program to help.

The migration team handles the full transition — importing data, recreating surveys, connecting integrations, and configuring delivery — with most teams going live in under a week. The migration and onboarding are included at no charge. For teams who sign up for an annual plan, Simplesat covers the remaining months of their current Delighted contract at no cost.

The interface will feel familiar to Delighted users: clean surveys, fast setup. Simplesat keeps that simplicity and adds what teams need as they grow — AI that summarizes feedback automatically, integrations that connect with Zendesk, Gladly, Gorgias, and Salesforce, dashboards built for teams instead of boardrooms, and enterprise security when required. Support is quick and hands-on.

The program is open now. Teams ready to move can start at simplesat.io/delighted before the June 30 deadline.

About Simplesat

Simplesat serves over 1,000 brands that chose clarity over complexity. The platform helps high-volume support teams in retail, SaaS, hospitality, and professional services measure and act on feedback in real time. Based in the US, with a global team.

Media Contact

Meg de Leon, Simplesat, 63 9053646724, [email protected], https://www.simplesat.io/

SOURCE Simplesat