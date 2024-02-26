Simplex Wireless Partners with Simetric: Pioneering the Future of eSIM Technology

"The integration of Simplex Wireless's eSIM management technology into our portfolio is evidence of our continual commitment to lead in the digital transformation of IoT and telecommunications." Allen Boone, CEO of Simetric. Post this

A Leap Forward in eSIM Technology

The adoption of the SGP.32 Specification represents a leap forward in the standardization and functionality of eSIM technology. Simplex Wireless's innovative EIM Server is at the forefront of this transition, enabling users of eSIM services to gain independence from traditional providers.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in the telecommunications industry," said Jim Hudgens, CTO of Simplex Wireless. "Our partnership with Simetric is not just a testament to our team's dedication and innovation but also a clear signal that the future of connectivity is here. We will finally be able to provide enhanced connectivity, flexibility, and security for users that has been lacking with eSIM technology before."

Strengthening Industry Collaboration

Simetric's decision to partner with Simplex Wireless on this cutting-edge technology underscores the importance of collaboration and strategic partnerships in driving technological advancement to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses.

Allen Boone, CEO of Simetric, remarked, "The integration of Simplex Wireless's eSIM management technology into our portfolio is evidence of our continual commitment to lead in the digital transformation of IoT and telecommunications. We will be able to continue on our mission to be the leading global single pane of glass for the industry but now adding a standards based eSIM support to the platform."

About Simplex Wireless

Simplex Wireless provides eSIM enabled Global IoT connectivity for anyone anything anywhere. With a modern approach to the market The Simplex Platform provides a cutting-edge connectivity solution that has the best in breed cellular connectivity with functionality, fast time to market and affordable connectivity to the makers of things. Over 190 countries and over 500 Mobile Networks can be connected with one Simplex Wireless SIM card. The company is headquartered in Metro Atlanta area with presence in Europe.

For details, visit https://www.simplexwireless.com/

About Simetric

Simetric is the leading IoT cross-carrier SaaS platform trusted by over 2,500 companies globally. The solution addresses the complexity that arises in managing IOT and edge projects across a global fabric of carriers, networks and service providers with a cloud service that integrates over 250 carrier platforms and thousands of APIs into a single intuitive and actionable pane of glass. Simetric invests in innovating in novel and patented ways for scale IOT users to experience global IOT in a powerful and integrated way.

For more details, visit https://simetric.com/

For further information, please contact:

Jan Lattunen, Simplex Wireless, [email protected]

Melody Brown, Simetric, [email protected]

SOURCE Simetric