Simplicity Never Looked So Stunning With Fellow's New Clyde Electric Kettle

Key Features of Clyde Electric Kettle:

Seamless simplicity: Activate Clyde with the push of the intuitive LED on/off switch, bringing your water to a rapid boil.

All-purpose use: Clyde boils 1.5 liters of water, catering to all your daily hot water requirements with its powerful 2200-watt heating capacity.

Safe and easy: Clyde's built-in boil-dry protection, automatic shut-off, and silicone over-molded handle were designed with safety in mind.

Mess-free mornings: Clearly marked fill lines and a wrap-around power cord keep counters clutter-free.

Clyde is a unique blend of style and utility, making filling and pouring a breeze. It's the perfect entrance into the Fellow family of kettles; budget-friendly, high quality, and aesthetically pleasing, it is the ideal countertop centerpiece. Made electric for effortless everyday use, Clyde Electric is at your service for tea, coffee, cocoa, ramen, and all other hot water needs.

Consumers can purchase Clyde Electric Kettle for $125 in matte black or smoke green at https://fellowproducts.com/.

About Fellow

Fellow is on a mission to help people brew ridiculously good coffee at home. Inspired by the need for high-quality equipment to properly brew high-quality coffee, Fellow brings the confidence of the specialty coffee world into the lives of everyday coffee lovers, from the curious to the prosumer.

Fellow's products and services include kettles, grinders, French presses, mugs, and a seasonal selection of exclusive, limited-release coffee from roasters around the world. Fellow's Stagg EKG Electric Kettle, Ode Brew Grinder, Opus Conical Burr Grinder, and Carter Move Mug have won several renowned awards and accolades, including the Specialty Coffee Association Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, and the Dezeen Awards.

Founded in 2013, by CEO Jake Miller, Fellow is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information about Fellow visit http://www.fellowproducts.com.

