Simplicity's Protected Tomorrows® and Angelman Syndrome Foundation Partner to Support Families with Compassionate Planning

"The need for robust, long-term planning support is one of the most pressing concerns our families face," said Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation. Post this

"When we joined forces with Protected Tomorrows in 2024, we did so with the clear goal of bringing compassionate planning to as many American families as need this critical service," said Bruce Donaldson, Simplicity Partner and CEO. "Today, our partnership with ASF represents a critical milestone in the development of our national platform to help all families with special needs members."

The ASF-Protected Tomorrows partnership will roll out starting in January 2026 with a series of educational webinars, specialized resources, and personalized planning consultations offered to the ASF community. In-person support sessions will be offered to AS families at the national Angelman Syndrome Foundation conference in July 2026.

"Planning for the future of a loved one with special needs is the single most important action a family can take, yet it often feels overwhelming and isolating," said Mary Anne Ehlert, Founder of Protected Tomorrows, and Partner of Simplicity Group. "Having been a caregiver myself, I understand that true peace of mind comes from a detailed, compassionate plan that covers every stage of life. We are honored to partner with the Angelman Syndrome Foundation to extend our specialized expertise to their community, helping every AS family transform their uncertainty into positive, actionable steps toward a secure tomorrow."

Amanda Moore, CEO of the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, emphasized the impact of this new partnership, "The need for robust, long-term planning support is one of the most pressing concerns our families face. The worry over 'What happens when I'm no longer here?' is constant," said Moore. "By partnering with Protected Tomorrows, we are providing a vital lifeline—a trusted, proven resource that understands the specific challenges of the disability community. This partnership enhances our mission to support and empower families by giving them the confidence and the clear roadmap necessary to ensure their loved ones with Angelman syndrome will thrive throughout their entire lives."

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

About Protected Tomorrows

Protected Tomorrows, a Simplicity commitment, is a compassionate advocacy and financial advisory organization dedicated to supporting families of individuals with special needs and disabilities. Through holistic, heart-centered planning, Protected Tomorrows helps families navigate government benefits, legal considerations, future care planning, and financial strategies—working to bring caregivers greater clarity, confidence, and peace of mind. Protected Tomorrows champions dignity, security, and a more fulfilling future for every individual.

About Angelman Syndrome Foundation

The Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF) is dedicated to advancing the awareness and treatment of Angelman syndrome through education and information, research, and support for individuals with Angelman syndrome, their families, and other concerned parties. Angelman syndrome is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes developmental delay, balance issues, seizures, and typically a lack of speech. To learn more about Angelman syndrome and the Angelman Syndrome Foundation, please visit Angelman.org.

