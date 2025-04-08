Simplify, Streamline, Succeed: The New Era of Relocation Technology

Odyssey Relocation is unveiling a bold new rebrand of our relocation technology suite—designed to make managing mobility more innovative and efficient than ever. This refreshed identity underscores our commitment to innovation and user-centric solutions, ensuring seamless experiences for clients and transferring employees.

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Odyssey Relocation is excited to announce the official rebranding of its comprehensive suite of relocation technologies, designed to streamline and enhance the relocation experience for clients and transferees alike. This refreshed identity reflects our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and user-centric solutions in the relocation industry.

"Our technology rebrand represents more than a fresh coat of paint. We've enhanced functionality and streamlined features to ensure our tools are as intuitive and impactful as possible," said Jonathan Frick, VP of Technology & Reporting. "These upgrades were informed by client feedback and are designed to meet the complex challenges of relocation with simplicity and precision and a clear focus on the future of mobility."

The rebranded suite includes five technologies, each tailored to address specific challenges in relocation management. These tools empower our clients and their transferring employees to navigate the relocation journey with confidence and ease.

Meet the Suite of Technology:

Insight™

This is our primary technology for both clients and transferees. For our clients it's a centralized hub for managing all aspects of their relocations, detailed tracking of move progress, customizable reporting at the employee and program level, and task management system. For transferees, it's seamless mobility experience providing step-by-step guidance, relocation tracking, easy access to critical information, secure expense submission and management, and communication with your relocation consultant.

Benefit Navigator™

For companies that have a Core Flex or Points-based program, Benefit Navigator™ empowers our clients to offer personalized relocation benefits that offer choice to your employees while allowing your business to maintain control over budgets and policies/benefits.

Cálculo™

Cálculo™, our online cost projection tool, quickly and accurately estimates the cost of any relocation no matter where it is in the world. Cálculo™ factors in variables like location, family size, housing preferences, and job level to deliver the industry's most accurate and customized estimates.

SightAnalytics™

Our clients can unlock powerful, customizable reports with SightAnalytics™, providing real-time data to support key business decisions. Our dashboards track essential relocation metrics, including:

Relocation Activity & Spend – Monitor overall costs, policy utilization, and exceptions

Home Sale & Global Mobility Trends – Analyze metrics like days on the market and employee populations

Employee Experience & Satisfaction – Identify pain points and improve service quality

Service Provider Performance – Evaluate real estate agents, household goods shippers, and more

Fusion API™

FusionAPI™ facilitates seamless integration between Odyssey's relocation management systems, Insight™, and your internal applications such as HRIS platforms such as Workday, ATS platforms such as Greenhouse, and multiple Tax & Immigration providers. FusionAPI™ works with nearly any system to cleanly pass and update data between multiple systems.

Each of these technologies has been designed with improved usability, and modern branding to reflect the evolving needs of our clients and the relocation industry. Read more in detail about each technology's capabilities by visiting: www.odysseyrelo.com/technology/.

Driving Change in Relocation Management

The relocation industry is undergoing a transformation as companies and employees alike demand more seamless, efficient, and personalized experiences. Advances in technology and shifting workforce expectations have created a need for solutions that not only simplify the process but also provide deeper insights and flexibility. Odyssey Relocation Management's newly rebranded technology suite is a direct response to these evolving needs, embodying the company's commitment to innovation and client-centric service.

"As the relocation landscape continues to evolve, so must the tools we provide to support our clients," said Scott Carroll, President & CEO. "Our goal is to ensure that every solution we deliver reflects the agility and forward-thinking approach our clients expect from a trusted partner."

Reflecting on broader market trends, Josh Hyatt, VP of Sales & Marketing, highlighted a key industry shift: "Relocation technologies are no longer optional add-ons—they've become central to delivering a high-quality mobility program. Companies are prioritizing tools that offer data-driven insights and flexible, user-friendly experiences. Odyssey's rebranded suite meets these demands, helping businesses create relocation programs that exceed expectations and set new standards for efficiency and effectiveness."

This initiative represents Odyssey's dedication to shaping the future of relocation, setting a higher standard for technological innovation and service excellence.

Learn More

Visit www.odysseyrelo.com/technology/ to explore our offered technologies, schedule a demo, and discover how these tools can transform your relocation experience.

About Odyssey Relocation Management

Odyssey Relocation Management is a trusted leader in domestic and global mobility solutions, delivering quality-centric relocation services tailored to meet the unique needs of corporations. With over 30 years of expertise and a dedicated team of seasoned professionals, Odyssey partners with clients to create customized relocation programs aligned with their business goals. Renowned for its elite service and unwavering commitment to excellence, Odyssey has earned a reputation as a standout in the industry. Learn more at www.odysseyrelo.com.

