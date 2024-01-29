SimpliGov Adds SimpliAI™ Chatbot to Government Workflow Automation Platform

"Leveraging a large language AI model provides SimpliGov users with yet another powerful tool to help them create workflows more effectively, while also providing an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience—without increasing the burden on IT resources." Post this

SimpliAI helps users make better and faster decisions that improve process designs and broaden efficiencies within their agencies. There are four builders within the chatbot:

1) Workflow Builder: The bot guides users through requirements gathering, and then generates a new ready-to-use workflow automation process that contains all configurations.

2) Formula Builder: This expert formula assistant provides examples and explains each component of a formula.

3) Regular Expression Builder: This bot knows everything about regular expressions and can help validate any input, even those that require world knowledge, such as postal codes.

4) CSS Builder: Helps designers create sleek, stylish, and accessible forms in an interactive chat experience.

"Automation is a top technology focus for government in 2024, and SimpliGov customers have embraced our technology to modernize service delivery," said David O'Connell, CTO, SimpliGov. "Leveraging a large language AI model provides SimpliGov users with yet another powerful tool to help them create workflows more effectively, while also providing an even more intuitive and user-friendly experience—without increasing the burden on IT resources."

SimpliGov Generative AI is currently being evaluated by a select group of users and will be available to all customers in the coming months.

