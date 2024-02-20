SimpliGov Celebrates Strong 2023 Growth and Innovation in Government Workflow Process Automation

SimpliGov realized remarkable year-over-year revenue growth of 63% Post this

The ability to leverage SimpliGov's SimpliSign eSignature solution, built into the platform or available as a standalone offering, also drove unmatched value and utility for agencies of all sizes. Ease of use and a reduction in transaction costs by at least 50% over other electronic signature solutions have helped agencies save money without sacrificing functionality.

GROWTH

SimpliGov realized remarkable year-over-year revenue growth of 63%, driven by the company's unrivaled expertise and laser focus on digitizing government operations. Customers cite rapid time-to-implementation, no-code configurability and product extensibility, and customer support expertise as top reasons for selecting SimpliGov over other automation solutions.

"SimpliGov doesn't just focus on revenue numbers," said Paul Hirner, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, SimpliGov. "Our strategy has always been to support smart, efficient growth that strengthens current margins and drives future revenue opportunities and partnerships."

Product development initiatives expanded in 2023 as well, with R&D investment increasing by 26% over the previous year. "SimpliGov understands the technical demands on IT and the need to implement modern solutions that help them work faster and more resourcefully," explained David O'Connell, CTO, SimpliGov. "We provide a solution that works from day one. The dual benefit is a rapid time-to-value and a low administrative and support burden on IT."

A significant part of the R&D investment was in development staff, which increased by 30%, further underscoring SimpliGov's clear intent to lead and influence market trends for digital process automation in government agencies. Furthermore, total headcount increased by 39% in 2023, representing expansion of sales, marketing, professional services/training, and R&D.

TECHNOLOGY

2023 marked another year of technology enhancements designed to engage users, improve access for constituents, and support compliance standards.

SimpliGov began development of SimpliAI™, now in beta testing. SimpliAI is a powerful generative AI chatbot that leverages a large language model to streamline decision-making by empowering users with personalized recommendations and guidance at their fingertips. Unique builders within the chatbot guide users through ready-to-use workflow automation processes, formulas and their components, regular expressions and input validation, and CSS design for advanced customization. SimpliAI will be available with the platform in 2024.

SimpliGov saw a notable increase in engagement for the implementation of ADA-compliant forms, driven by digital accessibility compliance requirements. While ADA digital accessibility is not new, increasing trends in litigation combined with a focus on constituent satisfaction has propelled it to the top of many digital modernization objectives.

Taking digital inclusivity a step further, SimpliGov launched the development of multilanguage form translation functionality that enables constituents to access forms in their native languages. "Our customers require meaningful solutions that are easy to implement, maintain, and expand to meet the needs of a diverse society," stated O'Connell.

INDUSTRY RECOGNITION

For the third consecutive year, SimpliGov was named to the prestigious 2023 GovTech 100 list. Compiled by e.Republic's Government Technology team, the list recognizes premier companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.

"We take pride in partnering with our customers and being an essential part of the government digital transformation toolkit that can rapidly adapt to changing legislation, workforce, and constituent needs," said O'Connell. "Our mission is to close the divide between government, commercial, and constituent experiences and interactions. SimpliGov's continued presence on the GovTech 100 list underscores the criticality of our mission and the resounding success our customers are achieving."

CUSTOMER ADVOCACY

SimpliGov customers presented the success of their form and workflow automation processes throughout the year at leadership and technology conferences and in related discussions.

In one case, SimpliGov's integrated form, workflow, and e-signature platform enabled California Department of Child Support Services (DCSS) to build end-to-end, form-driven workflows that streamline operations and improve the way that parents and guardians request and receive services. In a November 2023 interview with Dennis Noone of GovTech CA Industry Insider, Catherine Lanzaro, CIO, DCSS, emphasized future expansion of services to serve the greater community. "The other thing that we're working on is a national enrollment for child support. We've been working with SimpliGov, and we have a simplified enrollment process making it easier for people to get our services. It has gotten such notoriety on the national level for child support that now other states want a national enrollment. So, we're also pursuing that."

"Everything we do is done with our customers in mind," said Hirner. "Our customers are partners in innovation. They provide real-world insight that can only be gleaned through the hands-on application of SimpliGov. We anticipate 2024 will bring another year of success and achievements that further advance the way government operates, makes decisions, and supports constituents."

ABOUT SIMPLIGOV

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructure, and the intuitive no-code platform includes SimpliSign, the e-signature solution that is purpose-built for government. Visit us online at https://simpligov.com.

Media Contact

Tracy Orlick, SimpliGov, 1 908-230-7420, [email protected], www.simpligov.com

Jon Lavietes, SimpliGov, 1 415-572-4408, [email protected], www.simpligov.com

SOURCE SimpliGov