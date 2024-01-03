SimpliGov Recognized as a GovTech 100 Company for Fourth Straight Year

"Our mission is to close the divide between government, commercial, and constituent experiences and interactions. SimpliGov's continued presence on the GovTech 100 list underscores the criticality of our mission and the resounding success our customers are achieving." Post this

The SimpliGov platform is purpose-built for government, with unlimited digital form and workflow automation capabilities. Previously siloed and manual processes become connected, visible, and compliant with applicable regulations and guidance, including executive orders, state regulations, and accessibility guidelines. The ability to leverage SimpliGov's included SimpliSign eSignature solution within the platform independently adds value and utility for governments of any scale. SimpliGov's ease of integration with enterprise applications allows agencies to further increase productivity, ensure data consistency, and reduce operational costs.

Built to fit the way government works, SimpliGov automates internal processes across divisions, including administrative, legal, procurement, IT, and human resources. Intuitive public-facing forms improve the constituent experience for seamless online interactions with agencies such as motor vehicle services, public transportation services, health and human services, government contracting, employee recruitment, grant applications, and insurance credentialing.

"We take pride in partnering with our customers and being an essential part of the government digital transformation toolkit that can rapidly adapt to changing legislation, workforce, and constituent needs," said David O'Connell, Chief Technology Officer, SimpliGov. "Our mission is to close the divide between government, commercial, and constituent experiences and interactions. SimpliGov's continued presence on the GovTech 100 list underscores the criticality of our mission and the resounding success our customers are achieving."

SimpliGov continues to quickly expand its customer base nationwide across state, county, and local government, and the company has received numerous industry awards in addition to being named to the GovTech100.

"We're witnessing a remarkable surge in innovation across the entire GovTech sector driven by new startups, partnerships, and strategic mergers. The industry's resilience and growth, even while other sectors slowed due to economic conditions, underscores the critical nature of technology's role in solving the most complex government challenges," said Dustin Haisler, Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer, Government Technology. "The 2024 GovTech 100 exemplifies this market energy, as we saw innovation from the back-office ERPs to the citizen-facing service requests systems. It's also important to remember, the GovTech 100 is a curation of a much larger market with hundreds of companies doing incredible work serving government agencies as their primary customer. We applaud all the companies that have chosen this market as their own."

View the GovTech 100 list: http://www.govtech.com/100.

SimpliGov is the leading government workflow automation, secure digital forms, and electronic signature platform. SimpliGov empowers state and local governments to automate manual, repetitive workflows, accelerate and optimize business processes, and improve experiences for both employees and constituents. SimpliGov easily integrates with existing system infrastructure, and the no-code intuitive platform includes SimpliSign, the e-signature solution that is purpose-built for the government from SimpliGov. Visit us online at https://simpligov.com.

