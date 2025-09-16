Simplio3D Launches the First Affordable, Accessible 3D Configurator SaaS for Everyone--from Solo Creators to Global Brands

Simplio3D, a next-generation, no-code SaaS for building real-time 3D product configurators, today announced general availability of its platform and developer toolset, positioning itself as the first affordable and accessible 3D configurator designed for the widest audience yet—from individuals and small businesses to mid-market and enterprise teams who need to deploy a configurator fast. The platform combines a visual builder with integrated BOM/CPQ, e-commerce connectors (Shopify and WooCommerce), and mobile-ready AR in one streamlined workflow.
BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 3D configurators made easy
Built for speed: from idea to live configurator in days, users can launch quickly using a block-based builder, ready-made templates, and an embeddable WebGL viewer. Simplio3D provides REST/OpenAPI for connecting storefronts and back-office systems, with an SDK (GA this year) that exposes typed client methods, events, UI components, hooks, and sample apps.
AR, made simple (and affordable)
With mobile-ready AR placement built into the viewer, customers can drop configured products into their space in seconds. Ongoing AR reliability upgrades and viewer performance improvements make it easy to add an AR button to any published configurator—no native app required.
Democratizing CPQ software for the rest of the market
Simplio3D brings enterprise-grade CPQ—including price matrices, stored quotes, and nested BOM (v1)—to an SMB/SME-friendly price point. In a typical total-cost-of-ownership comparison, enterprise stacks can exceed $135k in Year-1, while a representative Simplio3D Pro deployment is closer to $7.6k in Year-1, opening advanced configure-price-quote capabilities to far more businesses.
Who it's for
Manufacturers and brands across furniture, windows & doors, apparel, sheds, carports, jewelry, wheels and more—any category where customers need to visualize options, price variations, and output manufacturing-ready data. The platform is already live with active customers across multiple verticals.
Simplio3D is live today. New users can get started from a template, integrate with Shopify/WooCommerce/BigCommerce, and publish to the web in days. A "Try for free" experience is available to help teams test drive the builder and viewer before committing. Reach out to start your 30-day trial.
About Simplio3D
Simplio3D is a product by Digital Artflow SRL (Bucharest, Romania) that enables users/teams to build and embed real-time 3D/AR product configurators with BOM/CPQ option for Pro and Enterprise Plan—no code required. The platform helps brands cut time-to-quote, reduce returns, and visualize options in the browser and in AR.
