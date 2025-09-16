Simplio3D Launches the First Affordable, Accessible 3D Configurator SaaS for Everyone--from Solo Creators to Global Brands

"3D and AR should be as easy—and as affordable—as publishing a landing page," said Dan Stefan, founder of Digital Artflow, the company behind Simplio3D. "We built Simplio3D so anyone can go from assets to a live, embedded configurator—with pricing and quotes—in days, not months." Post this

AR, made simple (and affordable)

With mobile-ready AR placement built into the viewer, customers can drop configured products into their space in seconds. Ongoing AR reliability upgrades and viewer performance improvements make it easy to add an AR button to any published configurator—no native app required.

Democratizing CPQ software for the rest of the market

Simplio3D brings enterprise-grade CPQ—including price matrices, stored quotes, and nested BOM (v1)—to an SMB/SME-friendly price point. In a typical total-cost-of-ownership comparison, enterprise stacks can exceed $135k in Year-1, while a representative Simplio3D Pro deployment is closer to $7.6k in Year-1, opening advanced configure-price-quote capabilities to far more businesses.

Who it's for

Manufacturers and brands across furniture, windows & doors, apparel, sheds, carports, jewelry, wheels and more—any category where customers need to visualize options, price variations, and output manufacturing-ready data. The platform is already live with active customers across multiple verticals.

Simplio3D is live today. New users can get started from a template, integrate with Shopify/WooCommerce/BigCommerce, and publish to the web in days. A "Try for free" experience is available to help teams test drive the builder and viewer before committing. Reach out to start your 30-day trial.

About Simplio3D

Simplio3D is a product by Digital Artflow SRL (Bucharest, Romania) that enables users/teams to build and embed real-time 3D/AR product configurators with BOM/CPQ option for Pro and Enterprise Plan—no code required. The platform helps brands cut time-to-quote, reduce returns, and visualize options in the browser and in AR.

Media Contact

Dan Stefan, Digital Artflow SRL, 40 748071310, [email protected], www.simplio3d.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Simplio3D